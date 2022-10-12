Read full article on original website
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Livingston Academy Sees Season End In Substate Round To East Hamilton
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats saw their season come to an end on Thursday in the Class AA Substate round against East Hamilton 3-0. LA appeared to get off to a really good start, taking a multiple point lead several times early in the opening set. With the set tied at 8-8 however, East Hamilton reeled off a 17-4 run to close the set and take a 1-0 lead after winning 25-12.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Monterey Earns Dominant Region Win Over Oneida
The Monterey Wildcats took a big step forward in earning a home playoff game on Friday night, as they took down region foe Oneida 42-9 in one of the most well-rounded games for Monterey this season. Senior quarterback Matthew Montgomery got the scoring started early, as he found Eli Saylors...
thunder1320.com
FOOTBALL: Red Raiders to battle for Region Championship Friday
A region championship is on the line for the Red Raider football team Friday night. Coming off an open week to rest up, the Coffee County Central Red Raiders take their perfect 3-0 region record to Cookeville Friday with an opportunity to claim the Region 3-6A crown with a win over the Cavaliers.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
crossvillenews1st.com
DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT
Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
1450wlaf.com
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
wgnsradio.com
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
smithcountyinsider.com
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
WDEF
Meigs resolution would ask TWRA to change their Silver Carp prevention plan
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The push to crack down on Asian carp at our two local dams goes before the Meigs County Commission this week. It’s a resolution to asking the TWRA to move their Silver Carp barrier replacement plan further upstream. Silver carp are the most common...
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
Man allegedly threatens Tennessee woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Tennessee.
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Faces Counterfeit Cash & Drug Charges
A 22-year-old Goodlettsville man faces numerous charges after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station. According to a report filed by arresting officer Patrolman Taylor Boxold, of the Lafayette Police Department, he was called to the scene of the Tiger Fuel gas station on October 7, 2022, following a report that a subject was attempting to pass counterfeit money.
