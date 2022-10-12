ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Livingston Academy Sees Season End In Substate Round To East Hamilton

The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats saw their season come to an end on Thursday in the Class AA Substate round against East Hamilton 3-0. LA appeared to get off to a really good start, taking a multiple point lead several times early in the opening set. With the set tied at 8-8 however, East Hamilton reeled off a 17-4 run to close the set and take a 1-0 lead after winning 25-12.
LIVINGSTON, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Monterey Earns Dominant Region Win Over Oneida

The Monterey Wildcats took a big step forward in earning a home playoff game on Friday night, as they took down region foe Oneida 42-9 in one of the most well-rounded games for Monterey this season. Senior quarterback Matthew Montgomery got the scoring started early, as he found Eli Saylors...
MONTEREY, TN
thunder1320.com

FOOTBALL: Red Raiders to battle for Region Championship Friday

A region championship is on the line for the Red Raider football team Friday night. Coming off an open week to rest up, the Coffee County Central Red Raiders take their perfect 3-0 region record to Cookeville Friday with an opportunity to claim the Region 3-6A crown with a win over the Cavaliers.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT

Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
CROSSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro

WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
LANCASTER, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Man Faces Counterfeit Cash & Drug Charges

A 22-year-old Goodlettsville man faces numerous charges after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station. According to a report filed by arresting officer Patrolman Taylor Boxold, of the Lafayette Police Department, he was called to the scene of the Tiger Fuel gas station on October 7, 2022, following a report that a subject was attempting to pass counterfeit money.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

