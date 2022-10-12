Read full article on original website
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU students write letter in support of LGBTQ+ students in Gwinn
During the week of Sept. 20, Gwinn Area Schools’ Superintendent, Brandon Bruce, instructed three teachers to remove the LGBTQ+ pride flags from their classrooms. This prompted a debate from the school board concerning a new flag policy that would permanently ban the flags from Gwinn classrooms. This conversation has...
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
Top Headlines: Baraga Man Killed in L’anse Gas Station Fire, and More
A Baraga man was killed Thursday night while filling his vehicle with gas at a L’anse gas station after Michigan State Police say a semi-truck and trailer struck the gas pumps, fatally wounding the man. Read More. Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family,...
WLUC
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
abc12.com
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
thenorthwindonline.com
Timber Yeti Axe Range opens to public in Westwood Mall
Walking into Marquette’s Westwood Mall, you will see stores for furniture, dog training, maybe even the seasonal Halloween Superstore, but there is one store you are guaranteed to notice. From the smell of wood, to the thunk of axes into wood, the Timber Yeti Axe Range is truly a one-of-a-kind place. Even the range’s website sums it up perfectly in one line.
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Negaunee City Police, authorities responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Officials say a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident was turning left onto Croix Street from US-41 and failed to yield. The vehicle was then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming resident. That vehicle then hit a Buick driven by a 40-year-old Iron River resident that was stopped on Croix Street and waiting at the light. A 68-year-old passenger of the Tacoma was transported to UPHS-Marquette where they were treated for their injuries.
wnmufm.org
Semi kills man, starts huge fire at L'Anse gas station
L'ANSE, MI— A Baraga man was killed when a semi hit pumps at a L’Anse gas station Thursday night. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post responded around 11:10 p.m. to the Holiday gas station. They say a semi-truck and trailer hit the gas pumps and struck a 43-year-old Baraga man who was filling his vehicle with gas. The crash caused an extensive fire at the station and surrounding vehicles.
Investigation finds abuse, neglect at Upper Peninsula nursing facility
HANCOCK, MI – An investigation by the state found neglect and abuse of patients at Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. One patient, identified as #59, developed pressure ulcers from being left in the same position, according to a 106-page report by...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
thenorthwindonline.com
Intramural flag football league is underway
Bryce Lanser uses the flag football intramural sport to break up his Sunday nights in college. It feels like a great way to hang out with friends and be active on the cold fall nights in Michigan for him. “A lot of times, I’ll spend Sunday watching football or hanging...
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Portage Lift Bridge Closures Scheduled On Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing maintenance work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Wednesday, Oct. 12, that will require bridge moves and a brief closure to traffic. The bridge is planned to be moved to its lower position around 6 a.m. and...
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU Women’s Soccer beats Davenport 2-0, ties with GVST 0-0
NMU Women’s Soccer beat Davenport 2-0 last Friday, Oct. 7, in another great defensive showing from the Wildcats. The team has only allowed nine total goals this season while scoring 36 against opponents. Rachael Erste and Brenna Musser each scored a goal in the win for the Cats, both tallying their fourth goal of the season.
thenorthwindonline.com
Football: Wildcats hope to bounce back against U.P. rival MTU
After NMU Football finally built on the momentum they had created, putting together a three-game win streak, the Cats lost a 24-27 heartbreaker in overtime against No. 6 Davenport. The Wildcats put together a strong second half to put them in position to win the game, but in the end an interception is what sealed it for the Panthers.
