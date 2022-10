BOX SCORE CLARKSVILLE, Ark. - The Concordia Texas women's soccer team earned their fifth win a row with a 4-1 victory of the University of the Ozarks. Forward Alycia Buenaventura netted two goals to help lead the scoring charge inside Hurie Soccer Field on Thursday. Buenaventura is now the ASC's...

