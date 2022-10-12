Read full article on original website
Related
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU students write letter in support of LGBTQ+ students in Gwinn
During the week of Sept. 20, Gwinn Area Schools’ Superintendent, Brandon Bruce, instructed three teachers to remove the LGBTQ+ pride flags from their classrooms. This prompted a debate from the school board concerning a new flag policy that would permanently ban the flags from Gwinn classrooms. This conversation has...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
thenorthwindonline.com
Opinion — Why young people leave their small towns
When I was in high school, all anyone ever talked about was getting out of our small town. Gladstone, located along the shimmering shores of Little Bay de Noc in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, houses under 5,000 people and has less than ten restaurants to its name — half of which are chains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
KWQC
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
thenorthwindonline.com
Timber Yeti Axe Range opens to public in Westwood Mall
Walking into Marquette’s Westwood Mall, you will see stores for furniture, dog training, maybe even the seasonal Halloween Superstore, but there is one store you are guaranteed to notice. From the smell of wood, to the thunk of axes into wood, the Timber Yeti Axe Range is truly a one-of-a-kind place. Even the range’s website sums it up perfectly in one line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenorthwindonline.com
Intramural flag football league is underway
Bryce Lanser uses the flag football intramural sport to break up his Sunday nights in college. It feels like a great way to hang out with friends and be active on the cold fall nights in Michigan for him. “A lot of times, I’ll spend Sunday watching football or hanging...
Moline’s Wild Cherry Spoon Co. Featured In Wall Street Journal
Local company Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was recently featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty, part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition. The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland. CEO, Tim...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU Women’s Soccer beats Davenport 2-0, ties with GVST 0-0
NMU Women’s Soccer beat Davenport 2-0 last Friday, Oct. 7, in another great defensive showing from the Wildcats. The team has only allowed nine total goals this season while scoring 36 against opponents. Rachael Erste and Brenna Musser each scored a goal in the win for the Cats, both tallying their fourth goal of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
Brian Ferentz Explains Iowa QB Hierarchy
Offensive Coordinator Believes Spencer Petras Gives Hawkeyes Best Shot
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
thenorthwindonline.com
Football: Wildcats hope to bounce back against U.P. rival MTU
After NMU Football finally built on the momentum they had created, putting together a three-game win streak, the Cats lost a 24-27 heartbreaker in overtime against No. 6 Davenport. The Wildcats put together a strong second half to put them in position to win the game, but in the end an interception is what sealed it for the Panthers.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to robbery late Thursday
Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
Comments / 0