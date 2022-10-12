Read full article on original website
Opinion — Why young people leave their small towns
When I was in high school, all anyone ever talked about was getting out of our small town. Gladstone, located along the shimmering shores of Little Bay de Noc in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, houses under 5,000 people and has less than ten restaurants to its name — half of which are chains.
Timber Yeti Axe Range opens to public in Westwood Mall
Walking into Marquette’s Westwood Mall, you will see stores for furniture, dog training, maybe even the seasonal Halloween Superstore, but there is one store you are guaranteed to notice. From the smell of wood, to the thunk of axes into wood, the Timber Yeti Axe Range is truly a one-of-a-kind place. Even the range’s website sums it up perfectly in one line.
NMU Women’s Soccer beats Davenport 2-0, ties with GVST 0-0
NMU Women’s Soccer beat Davenport 2-0 last Friday, Oct. 7, in another great defensive showing from the Wildcats. The team has only allowed nine total goals this season while scoring 36 against opponents. Rachael Erste and Brenna Musser each scored a goal in the win for the Cats, both tallying their fourth goal of the season.
Football: Wildcats hope to bounce back against U.P. rival MTU
After NMU Football finally built on the momentum they had created, putting together a three-game win streak, the Cats lost a 24-27 heartbreaker in overtime against No. 6 Davenport. The Wildcats put together a strong second half to put them in position to win the game, but in the end an interception is what sealed it for the Panthers.
