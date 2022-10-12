Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Can an Electric Vehicle Overheat?
Here's how electric vehicles cool their motors and batteries down. The post Can an Electric Vehicle Overheat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
9 Terrible Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) With Electric Driving Ranges Under 20 Miles
When thinking about buying a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range is an essential component. However, here are 9 terrible plug-in hybrids with driving ranges under 20 miles. The post 9 Terrible Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) With Electric Driving Ranges Under 20 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
industrytoday.com
Supporting The Rise of Electric Vehicles Locally
With the rise in EV popularity, charging stations are in high demand. This article discusses why EV charging stations are worth the cost. Electric vehicles are rising in popularity. As of 2021, there have been 11.3 million EVs sold globally. EV and hybrid vehicle sales are projected to increase to 38% by 2025. This would be an over 300% increase from 2019! The sales increase could be a result of many things, but price decreases and functionality are some of the main reasons people are opting for EVs over gas-powered vehicles. EVs are also the perfect vehicle for conscious consumers wanting to make a positive impact on sustainability.
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs on the market. What problems does the RAV4 Hybrid have? The post What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gets incredible gas mileage. Why is the RAV4 Hybrid so popular? The post Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown!
Both the RAV4 and Forester have much to offer. Learn about their differences in this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
globalspec.com
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
A Brief History of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid small SUV is changing the game for hybrid vehicles. Here's a brief history of the RAV4 Hybrid. The post A Brief History of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
CAN benefits transmission dynamometer use
Mustang Dynamometer, an Ohio-based manufacturer of quality testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, recently delivered a heavy-duty transmission dynamometer for testing of large truck transmissions for Edelbrock, a manufacturer of specialty automotive, truck and motorcycle parts, at their Cerritos, California, R&D facility. The state-of-the-art test cell was designed by Mustang to efficiently accommodate the need to test repaired and refurbished transmissions by way of controller area network (CAN) communication, while meeting all required codes for mechanical and electrical hook-ups as established by state and local regulations.
globalspec.com
Newark now stocking new-to-market smart gate drivers from Toshiba
Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping the new-to-market smart gate driver photocouplers from Toshiba. Available for fast delivery, the new photocoupler range includes the TLP5212 and TLP5222 devices, which are suitable for a wide range of applications including inverter circuits used in industrial control equipment, power conditions in solar power systems and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and residential home battery systems. The advanced features of the new devices enable design engineers to benefit from increased space and system cost savings.
2023 Nissan SUVs: A Guide to the Latest Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, and More
If you are torn between the many 2023 Nissan SUVs, this guide will help you narrow your decision. The post 2023 Nissan SUVs: A Guide to the Latest Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, and More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
Video: Wind, solar and storage combine in Oregon
The first utility-scale energy system in North America to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage has been commissioned in Morrow County, Oregon. Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, developed by NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Portland General Electric (PGE), will rely on lithium batteries to store up to 120 MWh of power generated by a 300 MW wind farm and 50 MW solar farm for delivery to the electric grid on demand. At maximum output, the facility will produce more than half of the power that was generated by Oregon’s last coal plant, which was recently demolished.
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Tesla Model Y media control unit
As the automotive industry continues its largest transition in its history to electrification, automotive parts specifically built for electric vehicles (EVs) will become high in demand. And with supply chain issues already impacting automakers’ ability to produce as many vehicles as they would like, chances are good further issues will...
globalspec.com
Newark now ships more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics
Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has enhanced its comprehensive electromechanical portfolio with the addition of Pickering Electronics, a specialist in the manufacture of high-quality, high reliability reed relays. Newark is now offering fast delivery on more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics, which are suitable for semiconductor test, automatic test equipment, test and measurement equipment, instrumentation, electric vehicle test and renewable energy applications.
globalspec.com
Listen: Addressing the roadblocks to widescale EV adoption podcast
The challenges to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the U.S. and the innovations that are advancing EV capabilities are considered in this TE Connectivity podcast featuring Qiong Sun, vice president of automotive E-mobility at TE Connectivity. The general public has been slow to adopt EVs, pointing to the need to...
