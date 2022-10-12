ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

energynow.ca

Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Top Speed

How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car

The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
industrytoday.com

Supporting The Rise of Electric Vehicles Locally

With the rise in EV popularity, charging stations are in high demand. This article discusses why EV charging stations are worth the cost. Electric vehicles are rising in popularity. As of 2021, there have been 11.3 million EVs sold globally. EV and hybrid vehicle sales are projected to increase to 38% by 2025. This would be an over 300% increase from 2019! The sales increase could be a result of many things, but price decreases and functionality are some of the main reasons people are opting for EVs over gas-powered vehicles. EVs are also the perfect vehicle for conscious consumers wanting to make a positive impact on sustainability.
The Guardian

Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says

New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
globalspec.com

Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company

Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
globalspec.com

CAN benefits transmission dynamometer use

Mustang Dynamometer, an Ohio-based manufacturer of quality testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, recently delivered a heavy-duty transmission dynamometer for testing of large truck transmissions for Edelbrock, a manufacturer of specialty automotive, truck and motorcycle parts, at their Cerritos, California, R&D facility. The state-of-the-art test cell was designed by Mustang to efficiently accommodate the need to test repaired and refurbished transmissions by way of controller area network (CAN) communication, while meeting all required codes for mechanical and electrical hook-ups as established by state and local regulations.
globalspec.com

Newark now stocking new-to-market smart gate drivers from Toshiba

Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping the new-to-market smart gate driver photocouplers from Toshiba. Available for fast delivery, the new photocoupler range includes the TLP5212 and TLP5222 devices, which are suitable for a wide range of applications including inverter circuits used in industrial control equipment, power conditions in solar power systems and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and residential home battery systems. The advanced features of the new devices enable design engineers to benefit from increased space and system cost savings.
globalspec.com

Video: Wind, solar and storage combine in Oregon

The first utility-scale energy system in North America to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage has been commissioned in Morrow County, Oregon. Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, developed by NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Portland General Electric (PGE), will rely on lithium batteries to store up to 120 MWh of power generated by a 300 MW wind farm and 50 MW solar farm for delivery to the electric grid on demand. At maximum output, the facility will produce more than half of the power that was generated by Oregon’s last coal plant, which was recently demolished.
globalspec.com

TechInsights Teardown: Tesla Model Y media control unit

As the automotive industry continues its largest transition in its history to electrification, automotive parts specifically built for electric vehicles (EVs) will become high in demand. And with supply chain issues already impacting automakers’ ability to produce as many vehicles as they would like, chances are good further issues will...
globalspec.com

Newark now ships more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics

Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has enhanced its comprehensive electromechanical portfolio with the addition of Pickering Electronics, a specialist in the manufacture of high-quality, high reliability reed relays. Newark is now offering fast delivery on more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics, which are suitable for semiconductor test, automatic test equipment, test and measurement equipment, instrumentation, electric vehicle test and renewable energy applications.
globalspec.com

Listen: Addressing the roadblocks to widescale EV adoption podcast

The challenges to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the U.S. and the innovations that are advancing EV capabilities are considered in this TE Connectivity podcast featuring Qiong Sun, vice president of automotive E-mobility at TE Connectivity. The general public has been slow to adopt EVs, pointing to the need to...
