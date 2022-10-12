Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
globalspec.com
Rohde & Schwarz empowers 4D imaging radar platform launch by Cubtek in partnership with NXP
Cubtek Inc. is using network analyzers from Rohde & Schwarz in the development of 4D imaging radar for radio frequency (RF) measurement of the E-band. Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscopes and their independently developed, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) provide the best measurement tools for automotive radar research and development. Future self-driving...
techunwrapped.com
Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations
Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
globalspec.com
How Micro-Epsilon sensors can improve automated welding processes
Automated welding drastically improves the throughput and quality of welds, as well as increases worker safety by limiting exposure to high temperatures, arcs and other hazards. Furthermore, in today’s competitive labor market, automated welding can help alleviate the worker shortage. Welding process challenges. Many of the skills that manual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
thecoinrise.com
Samsung Introduces Knox Matrix, a Blockchain Security System
South Korea-based technology company Samsung has launched a blockchain-based security system dubbed Samsung Knox Matrix. According to the tech giant, this is a ‘revolutionary security solution for Samsung cross-device experiences.’ Samsung Knox Matrix is a control room linking all users’ devices in a single blockchain. Announced at...
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason
Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
Phys.org
The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain
Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers on several complex tasks, yet many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have been trying to realistically estimate the capabilities that quantum computing technologies will exhibit in the near future.
Fabric Systems raises $13M to build foundation for trustless blockchain-based apps
The company is developing technology that it said could help companies build apps to verify everything from medical records to credit scores.
News-Medical.net
New partnership creates an automated anatomic pathology slide-scanning solution
Sakura Finetek, a global leader in histopathology products and Evident Scientific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, and a global leader in microscopy and imaging solutions, today announced a collaboration to offer a full workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas. The...
scitechdaily.com
Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor
Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
alpenhornnews.com
Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2028 |Covid-19 Recovery
The Hybrid Integration Platform market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hybrid Integration Platform market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hybrid Integration Platform .
US News and World Report
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei Equipment From 5G Network Core
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear...
globalspec.com
As the US strengthens restrictions on China, TSMC and Samsung get exception
The U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC) has expanded its restrictions on China, this time limiting high performance computing (HPC) such as CPUs and GPUs. The restriction not only includes domestic companies in mainland China but also U.S.-based suppliers including server companies that rely on HPCs. Additionally, restrictions may be imposed on semiconductors used in aerospace, automotive and military industries.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, ESnet Partner to Launch Terabit Next-gen IP Network with 400 Gbps Access
Nokia announced its technology partnership with ESnet and unveiled ESnet6, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) high performance network dedicated to collaborative scientific research. ESnet has deployed Nokia’s market-leading 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to provide high-speed 100Gbps and 400 Gbps services over an IP/MPLS network designed to support...
Comments / 0