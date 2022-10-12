ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thefastmode.com

Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured

In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
TECHNOLOGY
globalspec.com

Rohde & Schwarz empowers 4D imaging radar platform launch by Cubtek in partnership with NXP

Cubtek Inc. is using network analyzers from Rohde & Schwarz in the development of 4D imaging radar for radio frequency (RF) measurement of the E-band. Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscopes and their independently developed, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) provide the best measurement tools for automotive radar research and development. Future self-driving...
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations

Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
SOFTWARE
globalspec.com

How Micro-Epsilon sensors can improve automated welding processes

Automated welding drastically improves the throughput and quality of welds, as well as increases worker safety by limiting exposure to high temperatures, arcs and other hazards. Furthermore, in today’s competitive labor market, automated welding can help alleviate the worker shortage. Welding process challenges. Many of the skills that manual...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Mobile Edge Computing#Computing Power#Cloud Service#New Iot
itsecuritywire.com

Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration

The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
COMPUTERS
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
retailcustomerexperience.com

How composable commerce lets retailers innovate

For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
RETAIL
geekwire.com

Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid

Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
SEATTLE, WA
thecoinrise.com

Samsung Introduces Knox Matrix, a Blockchain Security System

South Korea-based technology company Samsung has launched a blockchain-based security system dubbed Samsung Knox Matrix. According to the tech giant, this is a ‘revolutionary security solution for Samsung cross-device experiences.’ Samsung Knox Matrix is a control room linking all users’ devices in a single blockchain. Announced at...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
futurumresearch.com

IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason

Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
SOFTWARE
News-Medical.net

New partnership creates an automated anatomic pathology slide-scanning solution

Sakura Finetek, a global leader in histopathology products and Evident Scientific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, and a global leader in microscopy and imaging solutions, today announced a collaboration to offer a full workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas. The...
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor

Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
COMPUTERS
alpenhornnews.com

Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2028 |Covid-19 Recovery

The Hybrid Integration Platform market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hybrid Integration Platform market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hybrid Integration Platform .
MARKETS
US News and World Report

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei Equipment From 5G Network Core

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear...
TECHNOLOGY
globalspec.com

As the US strengthens restrictions on China, TSMC and Samsung get exception

The U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC) has expanded its restrictions on China, this time limiting high performance computing (HPC) such as CPUs and GPUs. The restriction not only includes domestic companies in mainland China but also U.S.-based suppliers including server companies that rely on HPCs. Additionally, restrictions may be imposed on semiconductors used in aerospace, automotive and military industries.
FOREIGN POLICY
thefastmode.com

Nokia, ESnet Partner to Launch Terabit Next-gen IP Network with 400 Gbps Access

Nokia announced its technology partnership with ESnet and unveiled ESnet6, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) high performance network dedicated to collaborative scientific research. ESnet has deployed Nokia’s market-leading 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to provide high-speed 100Gbps and 400 Gbps services over an IP/MPLS network designed to support...
TECHNOLOGY

