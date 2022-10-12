Read full article on original website
Related
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is known as the largest organism in the world
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
WHEN IT RAINS: A wetter world is changing farm country. Can growers adapt?
The southwest Indiana farmer had to drill soybeans in August – for a second time last year, having already lost his spring-planted corn crop – after yet another heavy rain flooded his river-bottom field. “My dad used to say that after July 10, ‘You’re kidding yourself trying to...
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Fast-growing plants not always the best choice
The most common question I’m asked is ‘’What low-maintenance, fast-growing plants can you recommend?” But there are so many variables involved, I’m often uncertain how to respond. Usually — though not always — species with impressive growth rates are tropicals, while plants hailing from warm-temperate zones are slower.
Country diary: A nearby farm may never be worked again
Long Dean, Cotswolds: It’s up for sale, but such is the premium on land here, it’s unlikely to remain in agricultural use
IN THIS ARTICLE
fashionunited.com
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100 percent of its wool from regenerative farms
British heritage knitwear brand Peregrine has announced that it is planning to transition to 100 percent regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. Peregrine, which has been manufacturing knitwear in England for more than 220 years, sourcing wool from British farmers for over eight generations, is committing...
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum saves £2,000 on garden seating with £4 pallets
Having children to look after can place tending to your garden at the very bottom of your to-do-list. However, one mum-of-three proved this doesn’t have to be the case after successfully juggling childcare with a garden overhaul, with impressive results. Stephanie Williams, a full-time mum to children aged 13,...
peerj.com
Vegetation height and structure drive foraging habitat selection of the lesser kestrel (Falco naumanni) in intensive agricultural landscapes
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
a-z-animals.com
Palm Rat Characteristics and Behaviors
Domesticated house rats were bred in England during the 1920s, and one of these variations had a green-tinted fur. seeds, fruit, stems, leaves, fungi, insects, small mammals, and birds. Palm Rat Characteristics and Behaviors Physical Characteristics. Black-Brown. 3 months. No. Low. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners...
Magnolia student’s artwork featured in calendar
LUMBERTON — A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork.
earth.com
Wild bees are active in woodland tree-tops
The shaded interiors of woodlands have generally been considered a poor habitat for sun-loving wild bees. However, according to a new study led by the University of East Anglia (UEA), bees may be just as happy visiting the high, sunlit canopy of woodlands as they are among the flowers at ground level. Thus, woodland canopies may play a more significant role in bee conservation efforts than previously thought, particularly with nectar- and pollen-rich Sycamore trees proving attractive to these major pollinators.
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
Indicator Species Offer Important Clues About Earth’s Ecosystems
Healthy ecosystems are an essential part of Earth’s survival, and indicator species give scientists an insight into how these ecosystems are doing. Without the biodiversity that ecosystems offer, we wouldn’t have clean air, clean water, systems that regulate flooding and erosion, medicine, or food. It’s safe to say that we need our ecosystems to be absolutely thriving.
getnews.info
16 families can return to their homes today in Loiza, Puerto Rico
Irving Vidal entered his house today for the first time after Hurricane Fiona’s passage, thanks to the water suction works that were carried out in flooded areas. After four days under water, today the suction process was carried out in Loiza in the Mini Mini sector of this municipality, accessed through Los Calcanos. Residents in the neighborhood have been isolated due to the floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona, isolating families in this sector and making it difficult to receive essential products and services. The suction process was able to remove a total of 50,000 gallons of water.
Science Focus
A farm under the sea
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Dive beneath the turquoise waves off Noli, Italy, and you’ll find biospheres just metres under the surface. Within these domes, researchers look after herbs, strawberries, tomatoes and tobacco, in order to explore the limits of farming on Earth, with the hope that they may one day be able to do the same in space.
Coppicing is great for your garden – and gives you lots of material to play with
Apart from the enjoyment of making household items out of stems, coppicing trees and shrubs has aesthetic and eco benefits for gardens. Back in late spring when we got the keys to our new house in Wales, I quickly coppiced a huge hazel to let some light into the back of the house. The largest, straightest poles I used for beans. I was then left with a lot of branching material too thick for pea sticks or bending into plant supports. More to the point, I had no plants other than the beans to support because the garden was all overgrown lawn.
Comments / 0