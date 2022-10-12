Read full article on original website
stegenherald.com
Shelter In Place Orders Were Given
Ste. Genevieve R-II schools issued a “Shelter in Place” order for all campuses at 2:32 p.m., Oct. 5, lasting until 2:48 p.m. Ste. Genevieve High School administrators were made aware of a few anonymous posts on social media about a weapon. The district’s School Resource Officer and district and high school administration began an investigation regarding these posts. During the investigation, the two SG R-II campuses went into a Shelter in Place designation. The person who posted the content was identified, and no weapon was involved.
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon police to order new vehicles, but at higher cost
Supply chain issues and inflation have hit O’Fallon’s plans to purchase new police vehicles in 2022 and 2023. The city had to cancel and reorder Police Interceptor vehicles for some of their 2022 orders, costing the city an additional $81,780 for the same vehicles on reorder. With the...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
KMOV
Crestwood officer assisting disabled morotist gets cruiser hit on I-44
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer with the Crestwood Police Department is recovering after a driver hit his cruiser. The police department said Officer Marti was helping a disabled motorist on Interstate 44 when another driver didn’t move over and hit the police cruiser while Officer Marti was inside in a “wham. bam, full contact combat between our cruiser and another vehicle that picked a fight,” the department said.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive. Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned. The...
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. The ramp has...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man injured following car accident in St. Francois County
A 46-year-old Festus man was injured on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, following a single-car accident in St. Francois County. The accident happened on Hwy. 67 south of Parkwood Road between Valles Mines and Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Heath A. Keen was driving south...
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
mymoinfo.com
Landowners Say MODOT Untruthful With Plan To Fix Highway 221 Curves in St. Francois County
(Stono Mountain) A married couple, whose home and farm that is located along a dangerous section of Highway 221 in St. Francois County between Doe Run and Iron Mountain, tells Regional Radio they are being bullied and intimidated by Missouri Department of Transportation officials. Mary and Carl Johnson’s home is...
Pet of the Week: Dalph
ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
kfmo.com
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
