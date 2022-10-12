Read full article on original website
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
thestokesnews.com
Huckleberry Mountain Farms to host classic hayrides, tractors, and views
On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
lakenormanpublications.com
Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration
LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion
STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
QC Hometown: Cowboy boots and chocolates in a mountain town
It’s a place for old and new, where past and present intertwine. All meeting together on King Street, the heartbeat of Boone.
Mount Airy News
Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29
After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
focusnewspaper.com
Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Oct. 13, 2022
The following building permits were issued in Davie County, listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost and location. – Jeffrey Gray Beauchamp, renovation, $11,500, Sheffield Farms Trail, Harmony. – Southeastern Pools NC, inground swimming pool, $76,660, Essex Farm Rd., Advance. – Davie Construction, fire restoration, $45,000, US 64 W.,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’
This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
tmpresale.com
Styx at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro Jan 8th, 2023 – presale code
During this presale everyone who has the password has an opportunity to order great concert tickets in advance of their public sale. You don’t want to miss Styx’s show in Greensboro do you? We believe that tickets could sell fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can purchase your tickets ahead of they are all gone!!
1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
