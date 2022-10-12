ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yadkinville, NC
thestokesnews.com

Huckleberry Mountain Farms to host classic hayrides, tractors, and views

On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.
PINNACLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children

Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business
lakenormanpublications.com

Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration

LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
LINCOLNTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion

STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Mount Airy News

Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29

After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Oct. 13, 2022

The following building permits were issued in Davie County, listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost and location. – Jeffrey Gray Beauchamp, renovation, $11,500, Sheffield Farms Trail, Harmony. – Southeastern Pools NC, inground swimming pool, $76,660, Essex Farm Rd., Advance. – Davie Construction, fire restoration, $45,000, US 64 W.,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’

This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy