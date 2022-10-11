Read full article on original website
First impressions from a first time Pixel user...
So I've been using Samsung Galaxy since the S8 and I'm coming from a S20 Ultra (I have used the S21 Ultra a bit as well since my mom has one). I've been using the Hazel 7 Pro since early this afternoon and I love it. It's fast, the screen is nice and despite what I've heard about the Pixel, the fingerprint scanner has been excellent so far. As for the cameras... I'm blown away. The shutter speed is excellent, the daylight photos are amazing, the fur detail on my cat pics are great and the night sight is definitely better then I expected. Even with just the flash the pics are great and night sight really adds that extra layer of greatness. I've tried the zoom up to 10x with great results, even in lowlight and the macro shots are amazingly detailed. Overall I'm pleasantly surprised with the whole package and this camera is superb.
Hinge, screen issue and warranty.
I'm considering buying the Flip 4. Some reviews of the Flip 4 on the Samsung site mention the hinge breaking and a black screen. They also say that Samsung doesn't cover the hinge and screen issue under warranty. In reply to the reviews a Samsung spokesperson says to contact the warranty department. Has anyone had the hinge and or black screen issue? Is Samsung repairing the phone under warranty or is payment required?
QHD vs FHD
QHD. If the panel is QHD , then the power saving from switching to FHD is negligible at best. I wouldn't expect any noticeable power/efficiency improvement from lighting the panel - but a FHD display takes a good deal less processing power to drive, which could result in some reduced energy expenditure (as well as potentially allow for higher FPS).
Really impressed with the camera
This is my first pixel and the pictures I've taken in macro and up to 10x zoom have been great. Especially pictures of my cats the fur detail is really good and the shutter is so quick. I like how in the viewfinder the pic might not look the best but after it processes it's spectacular. Looking forward to testing in lowlight.
storage fluctuations on galaxy a13 running android 12
So I just picked up a samsung galaxy a13(32gb us model), specs linked below from gsmarena. set it up, noticed the storage was fluctuating almost hourly whilst performing my usual run in/evaluation testing for suitability. so I set it aside, came back to it after a few hours idle time,...
What's the one inch hole in the top of my cases for?
I put a case on my phone and I notice two cutouts at the top (one other case I got too). One small hole for the microphone (I assume). The other is a 1" long oval shaped hole. I am going to guess... for an antenna? Anyone know?. Thanks!. Edit:...
Video calls
Sent from my Pixel 7 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. Sent from my Pixel 7 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. That didn't work. I still don't have the option to switch to video during a call and he still gets the same message. Is this not an option on folds?
Power on with charger cable
Welcome to Android Central. Nope. At least not turning on. Find one with a bad enough battery and it'll probably power off when the power is off but finding one to turn on just because it's powered, that's going to a trick. There were some older phones that did this, well at least one old phone, because I remember seeing posts asking how to stop this behavior. That was in the early 20 teens if memory serves.
Pixel 7 No Top Ear Speaker
This image is from the GSMArena review. I added the arrow -- see where there's a subtle opening at the top edge of the phone?. This image is from the GSMArena review. I added the arrow -- see where there's a subtle opening at the top edge of the phone?
How to make my phone wake up when i get a text?
How is your lock screen setup? Can u show screenshot. When you turn edge lighting off does it light up? Go to settings>advanced feature>motion and gestures and turn lift to wake off. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here , As a guest account you can...
