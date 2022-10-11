So I've been using Samsung Galaxy since the S8 and I'm coming from a S20 Ultra (I have used the S21 Ultra a bit as well since my mom has one). I've been using the Hazel 7 Pro since early this afternoon and I love it. It's fast, the screen is nice and despite what I've heard about the Pixel, the fingerprint scanner has been excellent so far. As for the cameras... I'm blown away. The shutter speed is excellent, the daylight photos are amazing, the fur detail on my cat pics are great and the night sight is definitely better then I expected. Even with just the flash the pics are great and night sight really adds that extra layer of greatness. I've tried the zoom up to 10x with great results, even in lowlight and the macro shots are amazingly detailed. Overall I'm pleasantly surprised with the whole package and this camera is superb.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO