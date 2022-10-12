ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
The Independent

Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence

A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
The Independent

Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud. Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty. Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old. The jury found that the aggravating factors rose to the level of the death penatly, but that they were...
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz verdict came down to single juror who voted against death penalty, Parkland victim’s father says

The decision to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison rather than give him the death penalty came down to a single juror, a father whose daughter was killed in the massacre claimed. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the assertion at a press conference after the verdict was read out in court on Thursday morning. The jury determined that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the trial, but ultimately found they were not outweighed...
NBC News

Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty. My mother’s killer didn’t — and it wasn’t better.

After a monthslong trial, a jury on Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Though many were shocked he didn’t receive the death penalty, and many victims’ family members were visibly upset by the decision, it’s wrong to assume this would have automatically brought them solace.
The Independent

Prosecutors call for probe into Nikolas Cruz juror’s claim she was threatened in deliberation room

Prosecutors in the Nikolas Cruz capital sentencing trial have called for an investigation into claims a juror was threatened during deliberations by another juror.The state filed a motion with the court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer asking for her to order law enforcement to speak to the juror at the centre of the claims, according to CNN.The juror’s identity and which verdict they supported are not identified in the filing, but jurors have spoken of their frustration at a “holdout” panelist who rejected the death penalty verdict. The filing, obtained by CNN, states: “Juror X spoke to a support staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY

