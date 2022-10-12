Read full article on original website
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud. Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty. Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old. The jury found that the aggravating factors rose to the level of the death penatly, but that they were...
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Nikolas Cruz verdict came down to single juror who voted against death penalty, Parkland victim’s father says
The decision to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison rather than give him the death penalty came down to a single juror, a father whose daughter was killed in the massacre claimed. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the assertion at a press conference after the verdict was read out in court on Thursday morning. The jury determined that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the trial, but ultimately found they were not outweighed...
'It got ugly.' Jurors in Parkland school massacre case report feeling threatened, disrespected during tense deliberations
One of the three jurors in the Parkland school massacre case who was against the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz told CNN Friday she did not make her decision until the "very last minute."
Florida Jury Recommends Life In Prison For Parkland School Shooter
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
WWL-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler
Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case.
Court Rejects Death Row Inmate's Request For Trial To Determine Competency
Following a hearing on Friday, the Pittsburg County District Court has denied Benjamin Cole’s petition to have a trial to determine if he is competent for execution. Cole is scheduled for execution on October 20. According to representatives for Cole, his condition has deteriorated to the point that he...
Families of Parkland massacre victims rip jury for rejecting death penalty: 'You set a precedent for the next mass killing'
"This animal deserves to die, he hunted all these people," Michael Schulman, the father of victim Scott Beigel, told reporters.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Texas Seeks Death Penalty For Woman Convicted Of Murdering Friend, Stealing Unborn Baby
The penalty phase has begun to determine whether or not Taylor Parker deserves life or death for the 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the abduction of her unborn baby. The penalty phase has begun for the woman recently convicted of brutally murdering a pregnant woman and cutting the baby...
These are the reasons the Parkland shooter's life may have been spared during his death penalty trial
The jury's recommendation may represent a growing apprehension toward the use of capital punishment.
Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty. My mother’s killer didn’t — and it wasn’t better.
After a monthslong trial, a jury on Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Though many were shocked he didn’t receive the death penalty, and many victims’ family members were visibly upset by the decision, it’s wrong to assume this would have automatically brought them solace.
Justices reject Black death row inmate’s appeal over jurors’ racial prejudice
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review an appeal from a Black death row inmate who claims his case was tainted by the racial prejudice of several members of the all-white jury. Inmate Andre Thomas in 2005 was convicted and sentenced to death by a jury in Sherman, Texas,...
Prosecutors ask jury to recommend death sentence for Parkland shooter
Prosecutors have called on a Florida jury to recommend the Parkland school shooter be put to death, saying in a closing argument Tuesday he meticulously planned the February 2018 massacre, and that the facts of the case outweigh anything in his background that defense attorneys claim warrant a life sentence.
Alabama Jail Escapee Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Corrections Officer Who Freed Him
Prosectors won’t seek the death penalty against Casey White in two separate murder cases involving Connie Ridgewood and corrections officer, Vicky White. Alabama inmate Casey White has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of former corrections officer Vicky White, who died after allegedly breaking him out of jail earlier this year.
Major update in school shooter who murdered three at prayer group after parole hearing
A KENTUCKY inmate who shot dead three students when he was 14 was told he'd die in jail after his parole request was permanently denied. The seven-member Kentucky Parole Board voted unanimously on Monday to deny Michael Carneal, 39, parole, ruling that he can never seek it again, according to the Associated Press.
Prosecutors call for probe into Nikolas Cruz juror’s claim she was threatened in deliberation room
Prosecutors in the Nikolas Cruz capital sentencing trial have called for an investigation into claims a juror was threatened during deliberations by another juror.The state filed a motion with the court asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer asking for her to order law enforcement to speak to the juror at the centre of the claims, according to CNN.The juror’s identity and which verdict they supported are not identified in the filing, but jurors have spoken of their frustration at a “holdout” panelist who rejected the death penalty verdict. The filing, obtained by CNN, states: “Juror X spoke to a support staff...
