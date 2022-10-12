ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Colorado State
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.
How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions

Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
