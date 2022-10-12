Read full article on original website
gousfbulls.com
Bulls head to Vero Beach for Quail Valley Collegiate
TAMPA (October 14, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's golf team will remain in the Sunshine State for their second-to-last outing of the fall season set for October 16-17. The Quail Valley Collegiate will be played at the Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach. Last Time...
gousfbulls.com
USF Women's Tennis Heads to ITA Regionals at Georgia Tech After Solid Showing Last Weekend
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS: Central Florida, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, FIU, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Miami, North Florida, South Florida, Stetson. TAMPA (Oct. 13, 2022) – The University of South Florida women's tennis team gets back to work this weekend...
gousfbulls.com
USF Cross Country Hosts First Home Meet Since 2019
Tampa, Fla., October 13, 2022 – The University of South Florida cross country men and women's teams will host their first USF Invitational since 2019. This will also be the last race before the championship season begins. For more information, please visit gousfbulls.com. There are 21 collegiate teams competing...
