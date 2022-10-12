Read full article on original website
Troy inks milling, paving schedule for next 2 weeks
City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the latest round of scheduled roadway improvement work starting on October 17.
troyny.gov
Milling and Paving Continues Beginning October 17
TROY, NY (October 13, 2022) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the latest round of scheduled roadway improvement work beginning on October 17th, 2022. All work is weather dependent, and subject to change. The work is part of the City’s annual citywide paving program to rebuild...
Francis Avenue Bridge in Schenectady reopens
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy announced that construction has been completed on the Francis Avenue Bridge on Tuesday.
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Travel advisory for exit six from Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the ramp connecting to the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route Two) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend.
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
Capital Region preparing for heavy rains
With heavy rain and flooding expected tonight the city of Albany Water Department out earlier to clean storm drains and reminding people to make sure they're free of leaves and debris.
Troy Waterfront Farmers Market moves indoors November 5
The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market will head indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, November 5, after spending the summer on the streets of downtown Troy.
WNYT
Washington County barn fire under investigation
A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
Stewart’s in Amsterdam, rebuilt after fire, reopens
Stewart's Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June. The store was badly damaged by the fire, and was torn down and rebuilt after only being open for a year.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps
Stewart's Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it's now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.
troyny.gov
City to Host Second-Annual Pumpkin Smash
TROY, NY (October 14, 2022)– Mayor Patrick Madden today announced the City of Troy will host a second Pumpkin Smash to keep food scraps out of the landfill and promote composting. Local families will have the opportunity to bash, crush, and clobber leftover pumpkins from the season at Knickerbacker Park in Lansingburgh on Saturday, November 5th.
wamc.org
Clifton Park officials celebrate opening of new 37-acre Town Center Park
Clifton Park officials are celebrating the opening of the new 37-acre Town Center Park. The completion of the first phase of development of the park near Exit 9 of the Adirondack Northway comes after a drawn-out, rocky process to purchase the land. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett celebrated its opening Tuesday while recognizing the long road to get there.
Safety improvements coming to Saratoga Spa State Park
Construction has begun on a $4.2 million project to redevelop Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga Spa State Park. Officials said the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in the park.
Kerosene in short supply as winter looms around the corner
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although its popularity has waned over the years, kerosene is still used to heat homes and businesses. But, according to Kerry Hoenig, operations manager at Family Danz Heating and Cooling in Albany, it’s hard to come by as of late and something you will not find their trucks carrying. “It’s priced […]
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
WNYT
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known
A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
Saratoga County Man Missing Since Sunday – Police Ask for Your Help!
Police Search for Saratoga County Man who Went Missing on Sunday. Frank Brimhall, a 57-year-old, missing vulnerable adult who has hallucinations and is confused, and may be in need of medical attention. The electronic signs went up - visible to commuters throughout Upstate New York this morning and State Police...
