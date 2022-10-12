ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Milling and Paving Continues Beginning October 17

TROY, NY (October 13, 2022) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the latest round of scheduled roadway improvement work beginning on October 17th, 2022. All work is weather dependent, and subject to change. The work is part of the City’s annual citywide paving program to rebuild...
TROY, NY
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
ALBANY, NY
Washington County barn fire under investigation

A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
City to Host Second-Annual Pumpkin Smash

TROY, NY (October 14, 2022)– Mayor Patrick Madden today announced the City of Troy will host a second Pumpkin Smash to keep food scraps out of the landfill and promote composting. Local families will have the opportunity to bash, crush, and clobber leftover pumpkins from the season at Knickerbacker Park in Lansingburgh on Saturday, November 5th.
TROY, NY
Clifton Park officials celebrate opening of new 37-acre Town Center Park

Clifton Park officials are celebrating the opening of the new 37-acre Town Center Park. The completion of the first phase of development of the park near Exit 9 of the Adirondack Northway comes after a drawn-out, rocky process to purchase the land. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett celebrated its opening Tuesday while recognizing the long road to get there.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Kerosene in short supply as winter looms around the corner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although its popularity has waned over the years, kerosene is still used to heat homes and businesses. But, according to Kerry Hoenig, operations manager at Family Danz Heating and Cooling in Albany, it’s hard to come by as of late and something you will not find their trucks carrying. “It’s priced […]
ALBANY, NY
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known

A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
TROY, NY

