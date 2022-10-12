ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO