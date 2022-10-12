ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland



TheConversationAU

740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year

Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Boston 25 News WFXT

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
The Guardian

Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows

Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
Gizmodo

The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished

Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers?
natureworldnews.com

Number of Whales Stranded in New Zealand Islands Rises to 500 After Nearby Bleaching

Another stranding involving 250 number of whales were discovered on remote New Zealand islands. With a similar stranding event just days ago, the number of stranded mammals on the Chatham Islands was brought to around 500 and are "likely to die", The Guardian reported. The first 250 whales ended up dying or being euthanized after a nearby bleaching.
tourcounsel.com

Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)

Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
The Guardian

Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands

Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
science.org

Plant turns suspected crop pest into pollinator

The agricultural pests known as plant bugs can be a farmer’s worst enemy. These winged insects—the size of a pea or smaller—suck the sap from apples, lettuce, and other crops, causing millions of dollars in damages globally each year. A Costa Rican flower has turned this foe...
