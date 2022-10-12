Read full article on original website
Related
740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year
Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
Heartbreaking video captures the struggle of a mother dolphin pushing the body of her dead calf through the water in the North Atlantic
This is the sad moment a mother dolphin was seen carrying her dead calf on her back in the middle of the North Atlantic sea. The footage was captured by Margarita Samsonova, 29, an environmental content creator, while she was accompanying a research team from AIMM on an expedition off the coast of Albufeira.
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna
If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
Anglers reel in 9ft-long tuna weighing 900lb – Britain’s ‘biggest fish ever’ caught on a rod
TWO anglers reeled in what could be Britain’s biggest fish ever caught on a rod — a 9ft tuna weighing 900lb. The Atlantic bluefin was landed by Simon Batey and pal Jason Nott following an hour-long struggle. Tipping the scales at 64st, it is as hefty as a...
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows
Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
Gizmodo
The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished
Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
natureworldnews.com
Number of Whales Stranded in New Zealand Islands Rises to 500 After Nearby Bleaching
Another stranding involving 250 number of whales were discovered on remote New Zealand islands. With a similar stranding event just days ago, the number of stranded mammals on the Chatham Islands was brought to around 500 and are "likely to die", The Guardian reported. The first 250 whales ended up dying or being euthanized after a nearby bleaching.
vinlove.net
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
tourcounsel.com
Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)
Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
Watch: Blacktip Shark Feeding Frenzy During Florida’s Fall Mullet Run
Whenever he’s got 20 minutes to spare, Paul Dabill will swing by the beach near his home in southeast Florida. The longtime freediver and underwater photographer will unpack his drone, which can fly up to 50 mph, and scout the coast a mile in each direction and out to sea for critters to document.
Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands
Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
science.org
Plant turns suspected crop pest into pollinator
The agricultural pests known as plant bugs can be a farmer’s worst enemy. These winged insects—the size of a pea or smaller—suck the sap from apples, lettuce, and other crops, causing millions of dollars in damages globally each year. A Costa Rican flower has turned this foe...
Comments / 0