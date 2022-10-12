Read full article on original website
Ball State University Architecture and Planning Students, Faculty Earn National Recognition
Topics: Academic Programs, Awards, College of Architecture and Planning. Ball State University is celebrating recent national recognition and awards stemming from the work of the students, faculty, and staff of the University’s R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning (CAP):. Ball State student Travis Johnson won an Award...
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Dave Calabro gets pied in the face by Lebanon High School
"Kids these days!" Dave Calabro, moments after getting a pie to the face courtesy of Lebanon High School.
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
Ball State PBS Hosting ‘Happy Little Fest’ in Honor of Iconic Painter, Instructor Bob Ross
Topics: Ball State PBS, Arts and Culture, College of Fine Arts, College of Communication Information and Media, Community Engagement, Muncie, Ball State PBS. Don’t let the name fool you. The Happy Little Fest, hosted by Ball State PBS on Oct. 29, is going to be a BIG deal. Ball...
‘These markers will be there forever’
PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie
Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley An Indiana woman who poisoned her ex-boyfriend's oatmeal and then strangled him with his tie was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder in August as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley, WXIN-TV reported. Prosecutors alleged Littlefield killed Kelley over custody of their two-year-old child. The case came to light on Jan. 17 when...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Oversight of physician training program shifted
A training program for future physicians in Muncie is undergoing an administrative change, but officials say it should have little impact on the 64 residents taking part in Graduate Medical Education programs. They are currently employed by Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital but the sponsorship will switch to the IU School of Medicine starting in January.
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
