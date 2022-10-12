ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
pendletontimespost.com

‘These markers will be there forever’

PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
PENDLETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
People

Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley An Indiana woman who poisoned her ex-boyfriend's oatmeal and then strangled him with his tie was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder in August as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley, WXIN-TV reported. Prosecutors alleged Littlefield killed Kelley over custody of their two-year-old child. The case came to light on Jan. 17 when...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Oversight of physician training program shifted

A training program for future physicians in Muncie is undergoing an administrative change, but officials say it should have little impact on the 64 residents taking part in Graduate Medical Education programs. They are currently employed by Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital but the sponsorship will switch to the IU School of Medicine starting in January.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year

The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

