Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
In The Independent’s travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.This spring, an explosion of articles riffing on the theme “Are we experiencing burnout or is this just life now?” splattered across the UK’s media. Theories surfaced around pandemic PTSD, work/life ennui and a culture increasingly impacted by the rising cost of living. As such, a holiday became not just a break from the nine to five, but an opportunity for some serious soul soothing.Wellbeing-focused retreats are a fantastic little corner of the travel scene: from high-profile...
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- An panel of experts on Tuesday separately issued two recommendations that target anxiety and depression in children and adolescents. One suggests screening for anxiety in youth ages 8 to 18, and the other urges screening for major depressive disorder in adolescents ages 12 to 18. The...
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
When I started my Masters Program in Clinical Mental Health and School Counseling, I was encouraged to go to therapy. They also encouraged working on yourself and taking care of yourself. This all makes sense. By taking a deeper look into our own lives, we can work through it and...
Children ages 8 and older should be screened by physicians for anxiety, according to new guidelines published Tuesday. The new recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force apply to children who are not showing recognized symptoms of anxiety or depression and who do not have a diagnosed mental health condition.
Meditation could protect older people against dementia, according to new research.The ancient relaxation technique boosts brainpower in over 65s, say scientists, specifically attention, awareness and emotional health.The findings shed fresh light on how the disease works and open the door to better therapies. They add to evidence mindfulness reduces symptoms and even helps ward them off.French participants assigned to an 18-month meditation course did better than those given English lessons instead to keep their brains busy.Corresponding author Dr Gael Chetelat, of the University of Caen-Normandy, said: “Meditation was superior to non-native language training on changing a global composite score and...
Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
Mindfulness is a practice that improves both physical and mental health. It helps you to reduce stress, improves your sleep, and improves your working memory. It can also be beneficial for those who are suffering from depression, anxiety, and pain. This article will discuss some of the benefits of Mindfulness and how you can begin practicing it today.
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports. In the study, the...
Mental health among youth and adolescents is in crisis and nationally mental health is a crisis among adults, as well. For the first time, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends anxiety screening for children and adolescents ages 8 to 18. Last month, the agency announced a draft recommendation saying...
Art can bring up many emotions, including joy, sadness, and anger. But is it possible to have significant mental or physical symptoms after an encounter with a piece of art?. This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as an art attack. The more official name is Stendhal syndrome. Read on to...
