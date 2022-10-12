Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.
Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
Managing Gen Z is like working with people from a ‘different country’
Younger workers aren't entitled or lazy, but managers need to understand how to tailor their approach. As more members of Gen Z enter the workforce, it can feel like battle lines are being drawn between younger employees and more established workers. Managers routinely call this generation “entitled,” complaining that they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Events DC Names New President and CEO
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority representing the District of Columbia, announced today that Angie Gates will head the organization, beginning Nov. 14. Gates succeeds Samuel Thomas, Events DC's chief operating officer who stepped in as interim president and CEO after Gregory O'Dell resigned in March. O'Dell now serves as president of venue management for OVG360, a division of the Oak View Group that specializes in full-service venue management and hospitality.
abovethelaw.com
ClioCon Celebrates Client Organization In The Least Organized Hotel On Earth
It’s also a retcon. The story of the muse may sound great, but Clio CEO Jack Newton told me at this week’s Clio Cloud Conference that the name began as a temporary placeholder, a portmanteau of “Client Organizer” that no one really loved at first. Over...
daystech.org
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue
A vp of Meta’s digital actuality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a brand new product crew. Vivek Sharma began as Stripe’s new head of income and monetary administration this week and is collaborating with a brand new crew growing merchandise aimed toward serving to companies handle, monitor and analyze their income, in line with his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
consumergoods.com
3M’s Post-It Partners With Microsoft on Brainstorming App Venture
3M’s Post-It brand has teamed up with Microsoft to develop a new app aimed at digitizing idea-sharing through the use of a virtual whiteboard and sticky notes. The app will enable teams to collaborate and innovate in an increasingly "phygital" world, the two companies said. Available to all current Microsoft Teams users, the app will allow users to create a digital sharing space (or whiteboard) and synchronously or asynchronously post sticky notes during brainstorming sessions, meetings, or whenever a new idea strikes them. Users can then sort, stack, assign, color code, or even vote on their peers' Post-Its. For those who still prefer the analog version, the app allows users to take photos of real-world Post-Its and upload them as well.
Online Learning in October
Need resume boosting skills? Starting a business or looking for ways to grow your business? Health, Art, Business, Fund-Raising, and limitless other topics are available to you from the comfort of your home. These free online courses may meet your needs as a consummate learner or as someone fearful of the expense of learning:
Proximity Bias Persists: 94% of UK Business Leaders Notice Employee Contributions More at the Office
According to new research released by Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, an overwhelming majority of UK business leaders (94%) take more notice of their employees’ work contributions when they are in the office versus when they work from home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005147/en/ Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of UK employees and executives as they return to the physical office. (Graphic: Business Wire) Envoy’s At Work survey compares the workplace opinions of UK executives and employees. The results reveal significant gaps in how both groups view the office.
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
IMEX America Celebrated the Resurgence of In-Person Meetings
Optimism and enthusiasm were in abundance at the 11th IMEX America, which drew some 12,000 participants to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the course of four days this week. The 2022 show was 45 percent bigger than last year’s, IMEX Group chairman Ray Bloom told the media in a closing press conference yesterday. More than 4,000 meeting and incentive buyers participated, 3,300 of whom were hosted.
cryptopotato.com
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Create a Visual Identity For Your Org With Graphic Design
When you want to create a visual identity for your organization, graphic design can play a crucial role. It not only helps you create a structure for your message, but also ensures your audience recognizes your brand over time. This consistency builds confidence and predictability for your audience. If your graphic design changes frequently, your audience may lose trust in your brand.
nftplazas.com
NFT Services See Big Demand on Fiverr
For years, Fiverr has been serving people and businesses around the world, letting them access all sorts of services from freelancers at affordable costs. These days, it seems NFT-related services are in big demand from businesses that use the marketplace. This is according to Fiverr’s latest Business Trends index which...
CFOs at Block, Meta, Workday, Nordstrom, and Estée Lauder explain how their roles are evolving
That was a topic of discussion during “The New CFO” panel at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California, on Monday. I had the opportunity to talk with finance chiefs at Block, Nordstrom, Workday, The Estée Lauder Companies, and the incoming CFO at Meta about what they’re experiencing.
Former Google Ads Boss Launches ‘Web3′ Search Startup With Backing From Coinbase, Top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
What’s Your Personal Branding? International Motivational Speaker Kaplan Mobray
There are 10 K’s of Personal Branding…with motivational Kaplan Mobray. Kaplan speaks to Fortune 100 crowds to help with personal branding, company training and development and diversity, equity and inclusion. Using music, interactive discussion, candy throwing, and his spider-man mask, you won’t want to miss this rare encounter...
