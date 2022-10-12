To the editor: Do you really want an additional $44 million in local Tax Debt? We don’t!. Government is out of control at the national level and it sure seems like it here in Habersham County as well. They all are spending like drunken sailors (no offense meant to our Navy brethren) with seemingly no regard for balancing the budget. Don’t have enough cash? Well, just raise taxes. It’s simple – just dump the financial burden on the people. What happened to fiscal conservancy and small town values?

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO