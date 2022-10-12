Read full article on original website
Northeastern Georgian
The Ark set to help multiple counties from new facility
The Ark Family Preservation Center in Franklin Springs will soon be able to help more families and is inviting the community to its dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. “We are so blessed to have so many leaders and citizens in the 10 counties we serve who...
Northeastern Georgian
Tough choice to make
Habersham County leaders and citizens are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to this Roads & Bridges Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Since that is a mouthful, we will use its colloquial name from now on – T-SPLOST. When the idea first came up...
Northeastern Georgian
Public meetings
The following public meetings are scheduled from Oct. 14-20. Habersham County Commission: 5 p.m. work session in the conference room at 130 Jacob’s Way; 6 p.m. regular meeting, Monday, Oct. 17, at the county courthouse in Clarkesville, 295 Llewellyn Street. Baldwin City Council: 6:30 p.m. special called meeting, Monday,...
Northeastern Georgian
No one wants $44M tax debt
To the editor: Do you really want an additional $44 million in local Tax Debt? We don’t!. Government is out of control at the national level and it sure seems like it here in Habersham County as well. They all are spending like drunken sailors (no offense meant to our Navy brethren) with seemingly no regard for balancing the budget. Don’t have enough cash? Well, just raise taxes. It’s simple – just dump the financial burden on the people. What happened to fiscal conservancy and small town values?
Northeastern Georgian
Piedmont shows huge operational deficits
Piedmont University’s financial statement shows massive operational losses over the last decade, including nearly $19 million over the last four years. The spreadsheet acquired by The Northeast…
Northeastern Georgian
Woman charged in crash that killed 5-year-old
Denise Wade, 27, of Alto was charged with vehicular homicide almost a year after she was the driver in an accident that killed two of her family members. Wade was arrested by Georgia State Patrol on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign and two counts of homicide by vehicle (second degree) in the deaths of Lincoln Burgess and Cynthenia Wade.
Northeastern Georgian
Murder case in holding pattern, waiting on autopsy
Habersham County Sheriff’s investigators are waiting for information back before taking the next steps in the murder of Deborrah Collier. The first month since Collier was found dead on U.S. Forest…
