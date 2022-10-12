Read full article on original website
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
IMEX America Celebrated the Resurgence of In-Person Meetings
Optimism and enthusiasm were in abundance at the 11th IMEX America, which drew some 12,000 participants to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the course of four days this week. The 2022 show was 45 percent bigger than last year’s, IMEX Group chairman Ray Bloom told the media in a closing press conference yesterday. More than 4,000 meeting and incentive buyers participated, 3,300 of whom were hosted.
getnews.info
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
itsecuritywire.com
Agiloft Expands Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company’s new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft’s award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
energynow.ca
Certified Natural Gas: More Canadian Companies Being Recognized for Responsible Production
A growing number of Canada’s oil and gas companies are receiving independent certification for their work in emissions reduction. Five producers at six sites in Alberta and B.C. are now certified by New York-based non-profit Equitable Origin for their progress in environmental and social performance. It’s part of a...
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
Exton Corporate Travel Company Expands Reach to Multinational Clients Through New Joint Venture
Exton-based World Travel Inc. has launched a joint venture with U.K. company Clarity Travel Management, writes Jamie Biesiada for Travel Weekly. The new company, One Global Travel, unites travel management companies across the globe in a “community” that can better service clients in local marketplaces. World Travel and Clarity have a 50 percent stake each in the venture.
born2invest.com
CSOs Call for Building Sustainable Food Systems in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso, like other countries, took part in the United Nations Summit on Food Systems in September 2021. The objective of this meeting was to help shape a common vision of sustainable food systems. Civil society organizations had actively participated in the preparation of this summit, particularly through the national consultations initiated by the then Prime Minister.
technode.global
MDEC launches Malaysia Digital Climate Action Pledge for digital economy
Malaysia’s lead digital economy agency the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has launched the Malaysia Digital Climate Action Pledge (MDCAP), a corporate pledge that aims to build capacity and increase the adoption of sustainability and climate action by businesses across the digital economy. MDCAP is jointly developed by the...
financefeeds.com
ComplyAdvantage promotes Vatsa Narasimha to CEO
“I am excited to step into this role while continuing to work closely with Charlie as we make a significant impact for the customers we serve around the world.”. Financial crime detection firm ComplyAdvantage has announced the appointment of Vatsa Narasimha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with founder and former chief executive Charles Delingpole transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
psychologytoday.com
Why AI Is More About Humans Than Technology
Artificial intelligence has taken on an increasingly important place in people's lives. Embracing AI's full potential requires self-awareness, intellectual humility, and breaking down silos. In the end, the significance of AI will be more about how humans change than technology itself. While AI takes on an increasingly important place in...
fintechmagazine.com
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne bags $67mn in Series B round
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has secured US$67mn in funding despite "one of the worst fundraising environments", bolstering its position among SMEs. Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has raised US$67mn towards its ambition of becoming “the digital finance department powering every small business in America”. The Series B raise is...
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005091/en/ Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed Hims & Hers’ first Chief Communications Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
daystech.org
Responsible AI Has Become Critical for Business
Investors, take word. Your due diligence guidelines could also be lacking a vital ingredient that might make or break your portfolio’s efficiency: accountable AI. Other than screening and monitoring corporations for future monetary returns, progress potential and ESG standards, it’s time for private equity (PE) and enterprise capital (VC) buyers to begin asking arduous questions on how companies use AI.
thenewscrypto.com
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform. His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
