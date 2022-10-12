Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO