ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags

A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials Tuesday in Washington D.C. built to honor their service during the Badger Honor Flight. They started at Arlington National Cemetery before moving on to tour the Korean and Vietnam war memorials Tuesday afternoon. During the day-long excursion, Vietnam War...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison

As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Platteville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Platteville, WI
Obituaries
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. ﻿ Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhp
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
WINDSOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy