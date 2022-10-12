Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags
A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was killed by an officer in the Village of Windsor.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials Tuesday in Washington D.C. built to honor their service during the Badger Honor Flight. They started at Arlington National Cemetery before moving on to tour the Korean and Vietnam war memorials Tuesday afternoon. During the day-long excursion, Vietnam War...
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
nbc15.com
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
theonlycolors.com
5 Questions with Bucky’s 5th Quarter: Was firing Paul Chryst the right decision for Wisconsin?
Michigan State (2-4) will look to end its four-game losing streak in a homecoming weekend matchup with Wisconsin (3-3) on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast on FOX. To get a better look at the Badgers ahead of the matchup, we spoke with...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
nbc15.com
Madison woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Living out of her car now for four months, a Madison woman is having a hard time securing housing, and she believes the challenge has something to do with her service dog. “This is this definitely discrimination,” Cheri Sloniker said. She has had her service dog...
Comments / 0