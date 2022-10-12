ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Wet soil dumped on Florida highway leads to chaos and multiple crashes

By Teddy Byrne
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUIq9_0iWJYiH800

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A stretch of highway in Hillsborough County turned into a demolition derby following a massive pileup.

A truck carrying wet soil dumped the product on the on ramp connecting 301 to I-75 around 8:30 a.m. The soil quickly developed into a ice-like slick surface and spanned several hundred yards of the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpmjY_0iWJYiH800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D61l_0iWJYiH800

Several vehicles would lose control and caused multiple crashes across the stretch of road.

Eight people were transported to various hospitals and at least one person is in serious condition.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Cars
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
County
Hillsborough County, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy