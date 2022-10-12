Wet soil dumped on Florida highway leads to chaos and multiple crashes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A stretch of highway in Hillsborough County turned into a demolition derby following a massive pileup.

A truck carrying wet soil dumped the product on the on ramp connecting 301 to I-75 around 8:30 a.m. The soil quickly developed into a ice-like slick surface and spanned several hundred yards of the roadway.

Several vehicles would lose control and caused multiple crashes across the stretch of road.

Eight people were transported to various hospitals and at least one person is in serious condition.