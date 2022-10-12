Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Names released of married couple dead in likely southeastern Massachusetts murder/suicide
Police have released the names of the two people dead in a weekend shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, the deceased parties are identified as 45-year-old Colin Canham, and 45-year-old Sara Emerick, both of Kingston. The individuals were married. The female was found inside the home and the male...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “No child at New Bedford Public Schools should be afraid to be in school!!”
It is a recurring theme we hear often at New Bedford Guide through emails and messages to our Facebook, as well as comments on our page: school officials are feckless when it comes to bullying. They placate the bullied child and his or her parents by saying they will address it, but rarely ever do since officials don’t want to offend anyone.
Comments / 0