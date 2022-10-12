Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
ffnews.com
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services
Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
ship-technology.com
Artificial Intelligence Supports Future Maritime Simulator Education and Training
High-quality vocational education is the cornerstone of effective youth transitions into the labour market for the European society. During the pandemic period, the suspension of maritime simulator-based training sessions has led to many challenges with regards to skill development, certification, and competency examination. How can the effectiveness and accessibility of...
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chain Reaction: C.H. Robinson’s Steve Raetz on Solving Supply Chain Logistics Problems with Technology
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Steve Raetz, director, research and market intelligence of C.H. Robinson, discusses how the company’s technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers’ businesses. Name: Steve Raetz Title: Director, Research and Market Intelligence Company: C.H. Robinson What does C.H. Robinson bring to the table? C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and industries. With $28 billion in freight under...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Single-Use Endoscopy Maker Ambu Opens New Factory
Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. The...
supplychain247.com
Len Decandia asks: Will the era of scarcity shape the future of procurement?
I think it’s safe to say that there’s no debate that we’re living in an era of unpredictability. That’s true of business in general and supply chain in specific. Who could’ve predicted that after living through a pandemic, business would come to another hard stop as a result of an extreme winter storm in Texas or a ship endlessly stuck in the Suez Canal? A Russian invasion of Ukraine might have been foreseeable, but the likelihood of Ukraine putting up a ferocious defense that would put Russia on its heels? I don’t think so.
alpenhornnews.com
Retail Automation Market Report 2022: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2028
The Retail Automation market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Retail Automation market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Retail Automation .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
alpenhornnews.com
Trends of Small Wind Turbine Blade Market Reviewed for 2022 with Industry Outlook to 2028
The report titled of Small Wind Turbine Blade Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Small Wind Turbine Blade Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
supplychain247.com
A new era of growth will be supported by a new focus on supplier relationship management
Editor’s note: The column below is from Len DeCandia, the former global CPO at J&J. You can click here to read an interview with DeCandia. The financial crisis of 2009 had two measurable outcomes on business strategy. First, it led companies to increase their focus on better P&L outcomes to satisfy a more demanding and conservative investor market. Second, it highlighted the need to meet the more immediate and customized needs of consumers, brought to the forefront through massive technological innovation.
emsnow.com
Industrial Robotic Arms – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Autonomous Buildings Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges 2021 By 2026
Autonomous Buildings market 2020 report is a research document that comprises of comprehensive data which boosts and helps the appraisal of every aspect of the Autonomous Buildings businesses with Covid-19 Impact. It deploys an overview of the baseline and structure of the Autonomous Buildings market, which summarizes its beneficial or prohibitive aspects liable for regional and global evolution. The Autonomous Buildings market report highlights the growth driving factors, opportunities, and challenges that will impact the industry growth in the ensuing years.
alpenhornnews.com
Human Machine Interface Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2028
The Human Machine Interface market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Human Machine Interface market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Human Machine Interface .
alpenhornnews.com
Hydrogen Storage Technology Market Growth and key Industry Players 2022 Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
The report titled of Hydrogen Storage Technology Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Hydrogen Storage Technology Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
alpenhornnews.com
Hybrid Integration Platform Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2028 |Covid-19 Recovery
The Hybrid Integration Platform market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hybrid Integration Platform market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hybrid Integration Platform .
getnews.info
Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
alpenhornnews.com
Instant Messaging Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2027
The report on the global Instant Messaging market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Instant Messaging market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.
supplychain247.com
TikTok appears to be making a push for a logistics rollout
As the father of two teenage daughters, I can tell you first-hand that when I think of the (very) ubiquitous social media app, TikTok, logistics is far from top of mind. But that may now be changing, it seems. The reason? Well, a recent report published by Axios came across...
alpenhornnews.com
Automotive Embedded System market players to make profitable investments during 2022-2027
The latest market research report on the Automotive Embedded System market provides a comprehensive evaluation of this economic state, focusing on consumption value and volume for several market categories. The document also highlights specifics on current trends and market assumptions for the years 2022-2027. Risk capacities, possible growth potential, and...
Comments / 0