Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Related
UT aerospace engineering professor awarded ‘genius grant’ for work tracking objects orbiting Earth
An aerospace engineer and professor at the University of Texas at Austin was awarded an honor called the "genius grant."
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
post-register.com
The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach: Kaitlin Alfaro 3rd grade at Clear Fork Elementary. What subjects do you teach? 3rd grade generalist. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Science in Education. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching in...
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry
The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
Alex Jones returns to Austin court in fight over $49.3M compensation for Sandy Hook parents
AUSTIN, Texas — Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, will be back in court after a decision was made by a Connecticut jury for the harm caused when he portrayed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Stateman, Jones will...
knpr
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Aaron Banks, 38, and his son Aaron Banks, Jr., 8, embrace at a local park on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cedar Park, Texas. "The image of the average gun enthusiast needs an update," the elder Banks said. Banks is president of Keep Firing LLC and one of 24 pistol instructors certified by the National African American Gun Association.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southwestern.edu
Photo Gallery: Fall Break at Captain’s Camp
During their Fall Break, a group of Southwestern students took a trip to Capitan’s Camp hosted at the John Newcombe ranch in the beautiful Hill Country of New Braunfels, Texas. While there, students connected with one another and the outdoors by traversing a high ropes course, hiking, and orienteering.
Georgetown embarks on latest iteration of Downtown Master Plan
Divine Treasures, which is located on the Square, is in the area encompassed by the Downtown Master Plan. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Georgetown city staff are planning to implement a new Downtown Master Plan before the end of 2022 to help steer the city’s future planning and growth of the downtown area.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Hood's Renaming Divides Hometown of Killeen
Killeen, the army town married to nearby Fort Hood, is divided over the post’s renaming with supporters saying it’s about time and critics saying it’s an example of "cancel culture." The U.S. Department of Defense announced Fort Hood, named after a confederate general, will be renamed Fort...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
Comments / 0