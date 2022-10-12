ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
post-register.com

The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Kaitlin Alfaro 3rd grade at Clear Fork Elementary. What subjects do you teach? 3rd grade generalist. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Science in Education. Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching in...
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Bohica Espresso owners respond to citizen outcry

The owners of Bohica Espresso, a burlesque coffee house that plans to open in Kempner, said the citizen outcry against their business only furthers their drive to establish in the small town. Phillip Crutchfield, owner of the coffee shop, said he and his wife, Karen, selected their location in Kempner because it was ideal for their business. The coffee shop will open on U.S. Highway 190 across…
KEMPNER, TX
knpr

These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.

Aaron Banks, 38, and his son Aaron Banks, Jr., 8, embrace at a local park on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cedar Park, Texas. "The image of the average gun enthusiast needs an update," the elder Banks said. Banks is president of Keep Firing LLC and one of 24 pistol instructors certified by the National African American Gun Association.
CEDAR PARK, TX
southwestern.edu

Photo Gallery: Fall Break at Captain’s Camp

During their Fall Break, a group of Southwestern students took a trip to Capitan’s Camp hosted at the John Newcombe ranch in the beautiful Hill Country of New Braunfels, Texas. While there, students connected with one another and the outdoors by traversing a high ropes course, hiking, and orienteering.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Hood's Renaming Divides Hometown of Killeen

Killeen, the army town married to nearby Fort Hood, is divided over the post’s renaming with supporters saying it’s about time and critics saying it’s an example of "cancel culture." The U.S. Department of Defense announced Fort Hood, named after a confederate general, will be renamed Fort...
KILLEEN, TX

