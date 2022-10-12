Read full article on original website
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services Asks Customers to Take Survey and Rate Its Service
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) has launched a new Customer Satisfaction Survey targeted to approximately 2,400 customers who have requested permits from the department during the first six months of the year, Jan.-June of 2022. The survey was emailed to the customers in early October. In addition,...
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
Community Members Invited to Share their Input as Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center Prepares to Open
Montgomery County Recreation's Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (SSRAC) is scheduled to open in 2023. Located in the Central Business District of Silver Spring this project is part of a public-private partnership with the Housing Opportunity Commission and the Lee Development Group. The first of its kind project will...
Wheaton Urban District’s Baila4Life ‘Dance for Life’ Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Will Conclude on Saturday, Oct. 15, with Focus on Salsa
The Wheaton Urban District will conclude its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Downtown Wheaton with the last in its series of “Dance for Life” events. The series emphasizes “Hispanic Culture through Dance and Music.” The final event, from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, will have the culture focus of salsa.
Detectives Investigate Carjacking on Bel Pre Road; Surveillance Footage of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a carjacking that occurred in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Missing 81-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Veronica Ifejuola Fadope, a missing 81-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Fadope was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. leaving...
Missing 15-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville...
Missing 17-Year-Old from Glenmont
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the...
