Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msn.com
Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
CNBC
Leak detected on another Russian pipeline connecting to Europe, but Poland says it looks accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
Greta Thunberg Says Ditching Nuclear Power While Keeping Coal Is 'A Mistake'
The famed teenage activist wades into one of Germany's fiercest debates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woke Cambridge don claims the Full English breakfast isn't very British at all because 'bacon is from Denmark' and 'hash browns are American'
Bacon, eggs, hash browns, black pudding and beans – few things are more English than a good old fry-up. One Cambridge academic, however, seems to have been eating his breakfasts with a thick slice of wokery... and has decided the full English isn't very English at all. Dr Ha-Joon...
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
Comments / 0