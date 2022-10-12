Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
US gas prices could keep rising after OPEC+ slashed output, but prices could fall in some states. That's because refinery issues in key states get resolved, and winter season dampens gas demand. California is likely to see prices drop while the East Coast could see prices rise, Gas Buddy said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices
Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States
Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rising prices set to gobble up Americans’ Thanksgiving budgets
WASHINGTON — That turkey you’re planning for the big family get-together is going to give you a nasty peck on the pocketbook. So will the flour for the gravy and the butter for the rolls. The latest government report on consumer prices, released Thursday, showed poultry prices are...
True or False? Gas Prices Always Fall Before Elections
There’s a theory that comes up repeatedly, the crux of which is that gas prices tend to fall in the lead up to November elections — to the advantage of incumbents. The implication is that the politicians in power can control gas prices. But is there any merit...
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
Gas Prices in California Hit All-Time Highs, but Relief Could Be Coming Soon
Drivers in California already pay the highest gas prices in the country by a wide margin, and now some sections of the state are seeing record highs - including more than $8 a gallon in certain...
rigzone.com
EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. In its October STEO, the EIA projects that the average Brent spot price will be $102.09 per barrel this year and $94.58 per barrel in 2023. Broken down quarterly, the latest EIA STEO forecasts that the Brent spot average will hit $92.98 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, $93.30 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $93.35 per barrel in 2Q 2023, $95 per barrel in 3Q 2023, and $96.65 per barrel in 4Q 2023.
Recession Due To OPEC+ Oil Output Cut? IEA Says It May Be Tipping Point For Pushing Global Economy Into Recession
With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Last week OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced to cut its oil production targets by 2...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose...
Comments / 0