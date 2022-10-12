On October 11, 2022, State Police of Fonda arrested Jevon I. Giles, 27, of Bronx, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Resisting Arrest. On October 11, 2022, at about 4:56 p.m., Troopers were called to the Walmart in Amsterdam, NY, for the reports of a theft from the store. On arrival, Troopers located an individual that matched the suspect’s description, later identified as Giles, in the parking lot. Giles attempted to flee and was quickly taken into custody. Further investigation determined Giles stole merchandise valued at over $4,400 from the store. All items were recovered.

