Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
Man arrested on burglary, larceny charges, accused of stealing motor bikes
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man on burglary and larceny charges. William L. Kelone is accused of stealing three motor bikes from a barn back in August of 2022. He's charged with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy. Investigators say...
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
State Police arrest two following an I-787 crash in Albany
On October 8, 2022, State Police arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, NY, was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Reckless endangerment of Property. On October 8, 2022, at about 6:11...
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
Edinburg man allegedly threatens school administrator
On Thursday, October 6, at about 8:34 a.m. State Troopers received a complaint from a Northville High School administrator about a disturbance at the school, which happened on October 5.
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
Saratoga County Man Missing Since Sunday – Police Ask for Your Help!
Police Search for Saratoga County Man who Went Missing on Sunday. Frank Brimhall, a 57-year-old, missing vulnerable adult who has hallucinations and is confused, and may be in need of medical attention. The electronic signs went up - visible to commuters throughout Upstate New York this morning and State Police...
State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment
On October 11, 2022, State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin, NY, for Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. On October 4, 2022, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department...
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
State Police arrest Bronx man in Amsterdam theft
On October 11, 2022, State Police of Fonda arrested Jevon I. Giles, 27, of Bronx, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Resisting Arrest. On October 11, 2022, at about 4:56 p.m., Troopers were called to the Walmart in Amsterdam, NY, for the reports of a theft from the store. On arrival, Troopers located an individual that matched the suspect’s description, later identified as Giles, in the parking lot. Giles attempted to flee and was quickly taken into custody. Further investigation determined Giles stole merchandise valued at over $4,400 from the store. All items were recovered.
State Police arrest Edinburg man for illegally possessing a firearm after an investigation into an incident at Northville High School
On October 7, 2022, State Police of Mayfield arrested Brian L. Perrott, 42, of Edinburg, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Making a Threat of Mass Harm. On October 6, 2022, at about 8:34 a.m. Troopers received a complaint from a Northville High School...
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
