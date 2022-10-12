ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queensbury, NY
Crime & Safety
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Lake George, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two following an I-787 crash in Albany

On October 8, 2022, State Police arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, NY, was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Reckless endangerment of Property. On October 8, 2022, at about 6:11...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WRGB

Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment

On October 11, 2022, State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin, NY, for Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. On October 4, 2022, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department...
BERLIN, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Bronx man in Amsterdam theft

On October 11, 2022, State Police of Fonda arrested Jevon I. Giles, 27, of Bronx, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Resisting Arrest. On October 11, 2022, at about 4:56 p.m., Troopers were called to the Walmart in Amsterdam, NY, for the reports of a theft from the store. On arrival, Troopers located an individual that matched the suspect’s description, later identified as Giles, in the parking lot. Giles attempted to flee and was quickly taken into custody. Further investigation determined Giles stole merchandise valued at over $4,400 from the store. All items were recovered.
AMSTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy