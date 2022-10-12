ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
capitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

State Representative Deanne Mazzochi (HD 45), along with candidates Jack Vrett (HD 53), Stefanie Hood (HD 42), and Michelle Smith (HD 97), will host a news conference via zoom and broadcast on BlueRoomStream on Thursday, October 13 at 10:30am. Mazzochi will introduce three House Republican candidates running against machine-backed politicians...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy