These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Horror in Times Square as woman ‘plunges to her death’ from 54th floor rooftop bar of Hyatt Centric hotel
A WOMAN plunged to her death after falling from a rooftop bar on Wednesday night, prompting an investigation by police. The 26-year-old woman was at a rooftop bar at the Hyatt Centric Times Square hotel when police said she was seen “jumping” over a balcony edge. NYPD told...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes
United Carriers on Tuesday unveiled its summer transatlantic itinerary for 2023, which includes 37 locations in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East — more foreign destinations than all other U.S. airlines put together.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
boardingarea.com
Booking Basic Economy, IHG Unveils Upscale Brand, AA New Cabin Configurations
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
What is the busiest airport in the US? Expect the biggest crowds at these destinations.
The busiest airport in the U.S. is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport with over 100 million passengers travel through it in 2019.
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Cotronei, Province of Crotone, Calabria
Discover the best hotels in Cotronei, Province of Crotone, Calabria including Hotel Palaghiaccio, National Park Hotel & SPA, Hotel Lo Scoiattolo, Hotel Lo Sciatore, Hotel Il Brigante, Baite Palumbosila. 1. Hotel Palaghiaccio. Villaggio Palumbo SNC, 88836, Cotronei Italy. Excellent. 82%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings.
travelingmom.com
How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
Four Seasons is launching a cruise ship with 95 suites as demand for luxury cruising goes 'off the charts' — take a look at the new ship
Luxury hospitality company Four Seasons has launched its new cruise venture: Four Seasons Yachts. The cruise brand's first 14-deck 679-foot-long ship will set sail in late 2025. Hotel and hospitality companies like Ritz-Carlton and Margaritaville have also launched or are launching cruise brands. The cruise industry is about to become...
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Gencom, Mohari refi Papagayo; Hilton signs in Virginia
Big refi for Papagayo: A joint-venture affiliate of Gencom and Mohari Hospitality has closed a US$191 million refinancing package with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies for the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica and Andaz Costa Rica with Peninsula Papagayo, along with other capital projects at the 1,400-acre master-planned resort and residential community which Gencom and Mohari Hospitality acquired in 2016. In addition to completing significant renovations to the Four Seasons and Andaz Costa Rica Resorts, Gencom and Mohari have also broken ground on a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that will open in late 2024. The new ultra-luxury development includes 107 keys and 36 branded villas and estate homes, which are already over 70% pre-sold. Mohari and Gencom will continue its ambitious plans for development across the peninsula including construction of beach clubs at both hotels, a new kids club, yoga deck, and several other exciting amenities. Lotus Capital Partners acted a financing advisor to Gencom and Mohari on this transaction.
A travel planner for the ultrawealthy shares what goes into organizing $800,000 trips to exclusive locations
Jules Maury is the head of Scott Dunn Private, an ultraexclusive division of a luxury travel firm. She was raised in a wealthy family and learned how to plan luxury trips by taking them herself. Now she plans exciting experiences for clients that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Motley Fool
Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?
Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
hotelnewsme.com
SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ELEVATE GUEST EXPERIENCE
Sofitel Dubai The Palm has bolstered its leadership team with new appointments in the Housekeeping, Concierge, and Spa divisions recently. Laura Grosbois and Stephen Simiyu have joined as the new Director of Spa and Chief Concierge respectively. Besides the two, Nelly R. Castaneda has been appointed as the Director of Housekeeping at the resort.
Travel Weekly
EasyJet holidays discounts city breaks for travel until October 2023
City break prices are being discounted by easyJet holidays for travel until October 2023. The offer applies to selected trips booked from today (Wednesday) to destinations such as Milan, Amsterdam, Prague and Reykjavik. Some include October half term this year, with the majority spread out over the next 12 months.
