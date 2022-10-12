ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
thingstodopost.org

6 Top-Rated Hotels in Cotronei, Province of Crotone, Calabria

Discover the best hotels in Cotronei, Province of Crotone, Calabria including Hotel Palaghiaccio, National Park Hotel & SPA, Hotel Lo Scoiattolo, Hotel Lo Sciatore, Hotel Il Brigante, Baite Palumbosila. 1. Hotel Palaghiaccio. Villaggio Palumbo SNC, 88836, Cotronei Italy. Excellent. 82%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings.
travelingmom.com

How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
Business Insider

Four Seasons is launching a cruise ship with 95 suites as demand for luxury cruising goes 'off the charts' — take a look at the new ship

Luxury hospitality company Four Seasons has launched its new cruise venture: Four Seasons Yachts. The cruise brand's first 14-deck 679-foot-long ship will set sail in late 2025. Hotel and hospitality companies like Ritz-Carlton and Margaritaville have also launched or are launching cruise brands. The cruise industry is about to become...
Hotels Magazine

Briefs: Gencom, Mohari refi Papagayo; Hilton signs in Virginia

Big refi for Papagayo: A joint-venture affiliate of Gencom and Mohari Hospitality has closed a US$191 million refinancing package with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies for the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica and Andaz Costa Rica with Peninsula Papagayo, along with other capital projects at the 1,400-acre master-planned resort and residential community which Gencom and Mohari Hospitality acquired in 2016. In addition to completing significant renovations to the Four Seasons and Andaz Costa Rica Resorts, Gencom and Mohari have also broken ground on a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that will open in late 2024. The new ultra-luxury development includes 107 keys and 36 branded villas and estate homes, which are already over 70% pre-sold. Mohari and Gencom will continue its ambitious plans for development across the peninsula including construction of beach clubs at both hotels, a new kids club, yoga deck, and several other exciting amenities. Lotus Capital Partners acted a financing advisor to Gencom and Mohari on this transaction.
Motley Fool

Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
vinlove.net

Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
hotelnewsme.com

SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ELEVATE GUEST EXPERIENCE

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has bolstered its leadership team with new appointments in the Housekeeping, Concierge, and Spa divisions recently. Laura Grosbois and Stephen Simiyu have joined as the new Director of Spa and Chief Concierge respectively. Besides the two, Nelly R. Castaneda has been appointed as the Director of Housekeeping at the resort.
Travel Weekly

EasyJet holidays discounts city breaks for travel until October 2023

City break prices are being discounted by easyJet holidays for travel until October 2023. The offer applies to selected trips booked from today (Wednesday) to destinations such as Milan, Amsterdam, Prague and Reykjavik. Some include October half term this year, with the majority spread out over the next 12 months.
