Big refi for Papagayo: A joint-venture affiliate of Gencom and Mohari Hospitality has closed a US$191 million refinancing package with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies for the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica and Andaz Costa Rica with Peninsula Papagayo, along with other capital projects at the 1,400-acre master-planned resort and residential community which Gencom and Mohari Hospitality acquired in 2016. In addition to completing significant renovations to the Four Seasons and Andaz Costa Rica Resorts, Gencom and Mohari have also broken ground on a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that will open in late 2024. The new ultra-luxury development includes 107 keys and 36 branded villas and estate homes, which are already over 70% pre-sold. Mohari and Gencom will continue its ambitious plans for development across the peninsula including construction of beach clubs at both hotels, a new kids club, yoga deck, and several other exciting amenities. Lotus Capital Partners acted a financing advisor to Gencom and Mohari on this transaction.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO