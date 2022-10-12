Read full article on original website
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
Alabama middle school teacher doubles as drag queen in free time, tells children 'Everybody loves a big bone'
An Alabama middle school teacher spends his free time as a drag queen and recently made sexually driven comments at an event he attended.
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained the police report for this incident which provides more details about what happened. The officer who arrived at the scene said he found Caleb Young "lying on the ground bleeding from the head and mouth." The officer says in the report that...
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death
DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
