Jasper, TN

The Associated Press

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WCTV

20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
truecrimedaily

Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death

DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DALTON, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist

Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WAYCROSS, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA

