The US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House. Joe Biden is not on the ballot - the midterms decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. But the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO