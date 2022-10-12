ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

How gamblers bet the midterm elections will turn out

Gamblers around the world are putting their money on a split Congress a month before the midterm elections. A website that aggregates live political gambling is showing that betters expect Republicans to take a majority in the House next year, while Democrats are more likely to keep the Senate during the midterm elections.
Missouri Independent

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Arizona Mirror

Our election denier is your election denier

Some states are comparatively isolated from the most damaging influence of democracy haters. California, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado — they are likely to avoid the misfortune of election deniers in high office in the near future, or they operate with voting laws meant to expand, rather than restrict, voter access. But while such states act […] The post Our election denier is your election denier appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
BBC

US midterm elections: Why are they so important?

The US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House. Joe Biden is not on the ballot - the midterms decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. But the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.
