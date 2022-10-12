Read full article on original website
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Washington Examiner
How gamblers bet the midterm elections will turn out
Gamblers around the world are putting their money on a split Congress a month before the midterm elections. A website that aggregates live political gambling is showing that betters expect Republicans to take a majority in the House next year, while Democrats are more likely to keep the Senate during the midterm elections.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Our election denier is your election denier
Some states are comparatively isolated from the most damaging influence of democracy haters. California, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado — they are likely to avoid the misfortune of election deniers in high office in the near future, or they operate with voting laws meant to expand, rather than restrict, voter access. But while such states act […] The post Our election denier is your election denier appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
New congressional district lines boost GOP chances of beating former Phoenix mayor
New borders in what has been a Democrat-friendly district in the suburbs east of Phoenix will be a test for U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton in November. The Democrat and former Phoenix mayor is banking on his ...
BBC
US midterm elections: Why are they so important?
The US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House. Joe Biden is not on the ballot - the midterms decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. But the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.
NotedDC — The issues that will define the November elections
What’s more important when heading to the polls: Abortion rights or sky-high gas prices?. Republicans and Democrats are hoping they can predict that answer as key races for House, Senate and gubernatorial offices, among others, grow ever closer. Democrats, grasping onto their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate,...
Member of Pelosi's staff reacts to never-before-seen video from Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — As rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, newly released footage from the committee investigating that day shows lawmakers evacuating to Ft. McNair about two miles away in Washington, D.C., and from there, trying to regain control of the Capitol building to protect the democracy it represents.
