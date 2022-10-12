The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rickety Cricket Taproom to celebrate its Grand Opening. Offering 22 beers on tap, including guest taps. Saki, wine and a selection of fun mixed drinks also available and don’t forget to add a Glitter Bomb! Tuesdays are open mic night and Fridays and Saturdays are live music. Stop in and meet the friendly staff, they look forward to serving you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Theresa Crowell, Sage Best, Brooke Fowler, Ashton Best, Trevor Best, Ashley Best, Anne Best, Laurie Doyle, Corey Janecek and Becky Goldberg. Rickety Cricket is located at 2068 McCulloch Blvd. N.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO