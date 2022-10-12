Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Carrie Cannon at Mohave County Library￼
KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman, along with AZ Humanities will present Carrie Cannon For the Love of Turquoise on Saturday, Oct.15 at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch at 1 p.m. Carrie Cannon is a member of the Kiowa tribe of Oklahoma and is also of Oglala Lakota descent....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pioneer Title Agency rummage sale raises funds for Kingman Special Olympics
KINGMAN – Pioneer Title Agency’s Kingman and Hualapai offices were honored to come together and host a rummage sale outside of their Kingman office to directly benefit the Kingman’s Special Olympics Athletes. All proceeds from the sale, which raised $2,120, were presented to Kingman Special Olympics at the close of the event, a donation that follows a $5,000 donation made by the team in July for a total of more than $7,000 in recent giving.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave County Fall Home & Garden Expo is here!￼
KINGMAN – Come on out everyone to the Mohave County Home & Garden Exp at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. This year,’s event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Both parking and admission are free. Bring the family and shop all our local vendors. There will have food, libations and lots of fun!
Group rescued twice during ATV trip
Emergency responders in Mohave County are used to being called out into the desert in the dark of the night, but what happened this past weekend was not normal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Tents going up for Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s been exciting to watch the tents go up at Gary Keith Civic Park on AZ-95 and Marina Blvd., for the upcoming two-day Cornfest. The Kiwanis of the Colorado River host this sixth year of the community festival. Presented by Living Waters Hospice, the event runs Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC to host Community Health Fair at Hualapai Mountain Campus
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center announces the return of its community health events. KRMC invites the public to attend a Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, located at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. Numerous community organizations...
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
4 injured after two boats collide on Lake Havasu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Authorities with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) are investigating a crash that injured four people on The Colorado River. The incident was reported on Tuesday, October 11, near the North Basin of Lake Havasu in Arizona. According to the MCSO, a 2003 Aftershock boat...
RELATED PEOPLE
SignalsAZ
Kingman Route 66 Fest returns October 14 and 15
The Kingman Route 66 Fest returns on October 14 and 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. It closes each day at 8:00 p.m. Route 66 (Andy Devine) will be closed between Fairgrounds Boulevard and Harrison Street from 12 noon, Friday, October 14 until 10:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15. Traffic will be detoured to Kingman Avenue.
riverscenemagazine.com
Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championship Kicks Off With Fan Pit Party Oct 14
The Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships will kick off it’s three-day-long event Oct. 14, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Nautical Beach Front Resort. The community is also invited to a special Friday Night Pit Party Meet and Greet. Formula 1 Powerboat Championship will conduct the powerboat racing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Street closures for Kingman Route 66 Fest October 14 and 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest returns October 14 and 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. It closes each day at 8:00 p.m. Route 66 (Andy Devine) will be closed between Fairgrounds Boulevard and Harrison Street from 12 noon, Friday October 14 until 10:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15. Traffic will be detoured to Kingman Avenue.
zachnews.net
News Update: Mohave Valley, AZ: Town hall meeting regarding Arizona’s Proposition 310 was held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 during the evening last Wednesday.
Sources: Arizona Secretary of State and Arizona Fire District Association President Chief Patrick Moore (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A town hall meeting regarding Proposition 310 was held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 during the evening on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. According to the Arizona Secretary of State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Annual Haunted Hikes, ghosts walks start soon￼
KINGMAN – The annual Haunted Hike for Halloween will be held Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E. Fire Grounds Rd. The Hike will be held Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free with an adult.
Mohave Daily News
MHS homecoming parade on tap Thursday
BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Mohave High School homecoming parade will be held on its usual route, but not at its usual time this year — instead, locals will be treated to a night parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Langford...
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rickety Cricket hosts grand opening in LHC￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rickety Cricket Taproom to celebrate its Grand Opening. Offering 22 beers on tap, including guest taps. Saki, wine and a selection of fun mixed drinks also available and don’t forget to add a Glitter Bomb! Tuesdays are open mic night and Fridays and Saturdays are live music. Stop in and meet the friendly staff, they look forward to serving you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Theresa Crowell, Sage Best, Brooke Fowler, Ashton Best, Trevor Best, Ashley Best, Anne Best, Laurie Doyle, Corey Janecek and Becky Goldberg. Rickety Cricket is located at 2068 McCulloch Blvd. N.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of California man recovered from Arizona’s Lake Havasu
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn't resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.
fox10phoenix.com
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Lake Havasu 32 feet underwater
Crews with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the body of a man who went swimming in Lake Havasu a day later after he never resurfaced. His body was found dozens of feet underwater.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
Comments / 1