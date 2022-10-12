Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
Poll: Half of Americans Know Little About CRT, What’s Actually Taught in Schools
Almost half of Americans have never heard of critical race theory, or say they don’t know anything about it, according to a poll administered by a group of researchers at the University of Southern California. Nearly all of those surveyed scored poorly when quizzed about the central tenets of CRT, as the graduate school-level theoretical […]
Women do better when they have a group of strong female friends, study finds
We're stronger together.
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Long Covid is said to affect white middle-aged women more – but data suggests otherwise
Nisha Viswanathan is a physician at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she also directs the institution’s long Covid program. Her work involves both researching the mounting chronic health crisis, as well as treating patients suffering from its symptoms. But, she says, the divide between what her...
science.org
How I overcame my isolation as an international grad student during COVID-19
A version of this story appeared in Science, Vol 378, Issue 6616.Download PDF. As the pandemic started, so, too, did my journey as a Ph.D. student in a new country. Lockdown and homesickness combined to leave me feeling isolated and desperate to meet people. So, when I received an email one morning inviting volunteers to join the university’s graduate students’ society, I was intrigued. I worried that getting involved in extracurriculars would be a distraction from my Ph.D. work; I thought doing experiments and reading papers were supposed to be my sole priorities. But maybe this was my chance to make friends and find the connections I was missing.
News-Medical.net
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
science.org
News at a glance: LGBTQ+ Nobel laureates, a statistics prize, and the return of the snail darter
A version of this story appeared in Science, Vol 378, Issue 6616.Download PDF. A small fish famous for drawing the first U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Endangered Species Act was removed last week by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from the list of species under threat of extinction. In 1975, the agency declared the snail darter (Percina tanasi) endangered, concluding that construction of a dam on the Little Tennessee River would doom the 9-centimeter-long animals. Although the court upheld the listing in 1978, Congress allowed the dam to go ahead. The darter’s outlook improved after some were moved to other streams, more populations were discovered, and stream water became cleaner. Although the snail darter is the fifth fish species to recover and be removed from the list, some 400 other fish species across the United States remain listed as imperiled. The pace of recovery is slow mainly because species are listed only after they have declined to small populations that are difficult to rescue, and because conservation funding is inadequate, researchers report this week in PLOS ONE. Worldwide, populations of freshwater species have declined by 83% on average since 1970, according to the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Report, released this week.
Column: In the 'House of Labor,' racism cracks the foundation
The racist diatribe by L.A. politicians and a union leader has left unions in California and across the U.S. struggling to prove — even to themselves — that they fight for all workers.
News-Medical.net
Teaching self-regulation at an early stage has a positive effect on children’s later educational success
A study by the universities of Zurich and Mainz has shown that teaching children how to manage their attention and impulses in primary school has a positive long-term effect on their later educational success. Self-regulation, i.e., the ability to manage attention, emotions and impulses, as well as to pursue individual...
science.org
Sculpting light to explore the molecular world: A supplement to the Welch Conference on Chemical Research
From its inception, the Welch Conference on Chemical Research has been a forum for leading experts to consider current and emerging areas of chemistry, and we are thrilled to continue this tradition after a 2-year hiatus. This year, conference chair William E. Moerner of Stanford University has organized world-renowned chemists around the topic “Molecules and Sculpted Light.” Our emerging capacity to alter the properties of light to explore the natural world at the molecular level is unprecedented. Humans have been manipulating light for thousands of years, but new modes of shaping light through interaction with engineered materials now allow more detailed exploration of matter at the molecular level as well as control of matter at the atomic level, with broad applications ranging from simplified sensors and virtual reality displays to quantum computing.
science.org
Remember, do no harm?
View all available purchase options and get full access to this article. eLetters is an online forum for ongoing peer review. Submission of eLetters are open to all. eLetters are not edited, proofread, or indexed. Please read our Terms of Service before submitting your own eLetter.
science.org
Peptide Sequencing Single-molecule reading of proteins. Modern DNA-sequencing methods can interrogate single molecules in extremely high throughput, but protein sequencing typically uses ensemble techniques and requires larger amounts of relatively pure material. Reed et al. generated a set of labeled proteins that recognize the first few amino acids at the N terminus of a peptide immobilized on an optical chip. Transient binding yields spectral signals and association and dissociation rates that can be used to identify the terminal amino acid. Multiple amino acids on a single molecule can then be read by adding a protease that gradually reveals the next amino acid at the terminus.
science.org
In a single population of the brown planthopper, a destructive rice pest in Asia, some juvenile insects mature into long-winged migratory individuals. Long-winged forms disperse seasonally from tropical to subtropical areas, causing severe rice yield losses across Asia. Other individuals mature into relatively sedentary, short-winged forms that invest heavily in reproduction. Crowding, host plant quality, photoperiod, and temperature influence phenotype; however, we still do not know much about how morph fate is decided. Zhang et al. identified a zinc finger homeodomain transcription factor called Zfh1 that acts like a molecular switch activating the wing-growing program. Disabling this switch genetically, the authors were able to give juveniles destined to become short-winged a full set of long wings.
science.org
Establishing a reproducible approach to study cellular functions of plant cells with 3D bioprinting
Capturing cell-to-cell signals in a three-dimensional (3D) environment is key to studying cellular functions. A major challenge in the current culturing methods is the lack of accurately capturing multicellular 3D environments. In this study, we established a framework for 3D bioprinting plant cells to study cell viability, cell division, and cell identity. We established long-term cell viability for bioprinted Arabidopsis and soybean cells. To analyze the generated large image datasets, we developed a high-throughput image analysis pipeline. Furthermore, we showed the cell cycle reentry of bioprinted cells for which the timing coincides with the induction of core cell cycle genes and regeneration-related genes, ultimately leading to microcallus formation. Last, the identity of bioprinted Arabidopsis root cells expressing endodermal markers was maintained for longer periods. The framework established here paves the way for a general use of 3D bioprinting for studying cellular reprogramming and cell cycle reentry toward tissue regeneration.
