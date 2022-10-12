Read full article on original website
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
gastro.org
What causes different types of fatty liver disease?
Through the end of the year, we’re bringing back some of the best articles from the AGA Journals blog, Digest This. Learn more about the causes of fatty liver disease in this article originally published in August 2015. Hepatic steatosis and steatohepatitis are increasing in prevalence, and can progress...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin K2 and D supplementation reduces risk of coronary artery calcification, says recent study
A subgroup analysis of the Aortic Valve Decalcification Trial (AVADEC study) observed that vitamin K2 MK-7 (720 µg/day) and D (25 µg/day) supplementation for two years helped slow the progression of coronary plaque development in individuals at high risk of developing coronary artery calcification. A recent clinical trial...
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
extension.org
Why Fatty Liver Disease Matters
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a medical term related to a condition caused by a build-up of fat in liver cells, aka fatty liver. In a healthy body, the liver removes toxins and produces bile, a protein that breaks down fat into fatty acids to be digested. Fatty liver disease causes damage to the liver and prevents it from working.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
High-frequency Electrical Stimulation Helps Reduce Inflammation, Pain in New Feinstein Institutes Study
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- A bump, bruise or broken bone is painful. And while pain is an important defense mechanism to protect the body and promote healing, chronic pain can be debilitating. In the United States alone, 20-50 million adults suffer from chronic pain. New research published by scientists at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in the journal Bioelectronic Medicine sheds light on the molecular mechanisms that occur when high-frequency electrical stimulation (HFES) is applied transcutaneously (over the skin), which reduces inflammation and pain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005141/en/ Drs. Huan Yang (left), Timir Datta (middle) and Sangeeta Chavan (right) helped lead the new study. (Photo: Feinstein Institutes)
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify a neuroprotective action of metoprolol after a stroke
Stroke is one of the main causes of death in economically developed countries. The most common form of stroke is ischemic stroke, which happens when a blockage in one of the cerebral arteries restricts blood flow to the brain. There are currently few treatment options available for the consequences of...
MedicalXpress
Research suggests gut microbiome plays a role in lifestyle's effects on dementia risk
The gut microbiome may play a role in how diet and exercise affect brain health and dementia risk, suggests a recent Baycrest study. This knowledge could help scientists and clinicians optimize strategies to prevent dementia. Lifestyle interventions to reduce dementia risk often include diet and exercise, which are known to...
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
archyworldys.com
Learn how pathology works to identify inflammatory bowel diseases
The work of pathology consists of analyzing the material collected by the endoscopist, from parts of the intestine or other parts of the gastrointestinal tract. “Knowing the clinical information, such as the symptoms presented by the patient and if there are any changes in the upper digestive endoscopy or colonoscopy, are essential for us to be able to make an accurate diagnosis”, explains the pathologist, Lauren Menna Marcondes.
ajmc.com
Older Adults With Diabetes Have Higher Prevalence of Depressive Symptoms
This new study investigated the prevalence of and health factors that are associated with depressive symptoms in older adults with diabetes. Examining older adults with diabetes for depressive symptoms is vital, as the association between depressive symptoms and older adults with diabetes is significant, according to a new study published in Sao Paulo Medical Journal.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
ahajournals.org
MonOrail to Cure? Targeting Orai1 to Reverse Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors or of the American Heart Association. Correspondence to: Elena Goncharova, PhD, GBSF Rm 6523, 451 Health Sciences Dr, Davis, CA 95616. Email [email protected]edu. References. 1. Lai YC, Potoka KC, Champion HC, Mora AL, Gladwin MT. ....
ScienceBlog.com
Arthritis drug auranofin can help treat diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
ajmc.com
Identifying Comorbidities That Heighten Risk for Particular Hepatobiliary Cancers
Risk for individual hepatobiliary cancers varies from comorbidity to comorbidity, researchers found. It is well-established that environmental factors and comorbidities can increase a patient’s risk of cancer, but a new study suggests that certain comorbidities are linked with particular types of hepatobiliary cancer. The study, which was published in...
