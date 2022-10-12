Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Four Critical Cloud Security Risks that Businesses Need to Address
As businesses of all sizes continue to shift their operations to the cloud, it is crucial to be aware of the most dangerous and critical security threats and how to safeguard themselves. The advantages of cloud services are obvious: they enable the workforce to remain productive from anywhere and are...
TechRadar
LockBit ransomware is spreading from compromised Microsoft Exchange servers
LockBit ransomware affiliates have been caught distributing the malware (opens in new tab) via compromised Microsoft Exchange servers, multiple sources have confirmed. The issue was first identified by South Korean cybersecurity company AhnLab. This past summer, two servers belonging to one of its customers were infected with LockBit 3.0. As per the report, the attackers first deployed web shell, then escalated privileges to Active Directory admin a week later, stole some 1.3 TB of data, and encrypted systems hosted on the network.
itsecuritywire.com
Four Major SASE Challenges to Address
While Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) holds a lot of potential, enterprises trying to adopt and execute SASE technologies and processes in a hybrid cloud environment may face some challenges. These include ensuring organizations select the appropriate vendors and solutions to support their targeted results, creating the necessary organizational change to enable this paradigm transition, and aligning responsibilities effectively.
itsecuritywire.com
Reassessing DevSecOps in the Face of Rising High-Profile Security Breaches
Collaboration across operations, security, and development can increase software production efficiency, but some re-evaluations will be necessary. DevSecOps may not have been the cause of recent high-profile breaches, but discussions about this security aspect are crucial today. Getting security on board earlier rather than later in the software development cycle...
itsecuritywire.com
Axiad Unveils Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA)
Axiad, a leading provider of enterprise-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced support for certificate-based authentication (CBA), a part of Microsoft Entra. Certificate-based authentication offers users a more secure, phish-resistant form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and is an essential part of the U.S. Executive Order to adopt a Zero Trust architecture. With integrated support for CBA, Axiad Cloud makes it easy for Azure users to implement phish-resistant MFA and ensures a seamless migration from legacy infrastructure to the cloud.
itsecuritywire.com
Code42 Teams up with Tines to Scale and Accelerate Response to Insider Risk Events
Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it is working with Tines, a no-code automation platform for security teams. Through a new partnership between Code42 and Tines, mutual customers gain the speed and scale to accelerate response to data leaks from insiders. Using the powerful automation capabilities of Tines, customers can triage, contain and escalate high-risk file activities detected by the Code42® Incydr™ product. Templated Incydr and Tines Stories give security teams a repeatable way to protect their valued corporate data from employee-driven exposure, leak and theft, and improve their organization’s Insider Risk posture.
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
itsecuritywire.com
Thales encryption key management innovations aid organizations achieve digital sovereignty in hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations of CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager that help organizations address digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership.
itsecuritywire.com
Three Questions for Enterprises to Determine the Robustness of their Data Backup Strategy
Business operations today have a significant volume of data flow every day, and any level of data loss might hinder operations. Thus, they require a data backup strategy that can safeguard this data. A thorough assessment of the capabilities and current processes of the company is necessary to develop a successful backup and recovery strategy.
itsecuritywire.com
SecuriThings Raises $21 Million to Automate the Management of Enterprise Physical Security Devices
SecuriThings today announced it has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and participation from Swisscom Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $39 million. Existing investors Aleph, Firstime VC and Cresson Management also participated in the round. SecuriThings is redefining...
itsecuritywire.com
DataGrail Secures USD 45 Million for Privacy Platform
This week, the data privacy platform DataGrail revealed that it had raised USD 45 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 84.2 million. Third Point Ventures, Cloud Apps Capital, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Operator Collective, Sixty Degree Capital, and Thomson Reuters Ventures were all participants in the new investment round, which was led by Third Point Ventures. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2018, offers a data privacy solution that builds an automated map of all internal business systems to provide visibility into the data footprint, improve privacy practices, and lower risks.
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
itsecuritywire.com
CoreStack Unveils Cloud Managed Services Collaboration With Feuji
CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and Feuji, a global technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Feuji’s commitment to an innovative approach to digital transformation. Feuji will offer its OpsRight cloud managed services built on the CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform through this partnership.
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
itsecuritywire.com
Google Cloud Rebrands Siemplify to Chronicle Security Operations
At the Google Cloud Next, Google Cloud released Chronicle Security Operations, a new family of solutions designed to enable security teams to detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats. Chronicle Security Operations combines Google Cloud’s threat intelligence with Siemplify’s SIEM technology, as well as Chronicle’s already-existing security information and event...
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes Introduces Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response. Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and...
techunwrapped.com
Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations
Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes Introduces MDR Product for SMBs
Malwarebytes, a company that specializes in endpoint detection and response (EDR), has introduced a new managed detection and response (MDR) solution to bring threat and incident detection to the SMB market. SMBs are frequently regarded as the opportunity’s “soft underbelly,” which makes them a prime target for malicious actors.
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
thecoinrise.com
Microsoft to leverage Metaverse for developing immersive tech for industrial workers
American multinational technology company Microsoft has the goal of reimagining what it means to be an industrial worker by leveraging the metaverse. According to a report published by The Information, the IT giant announced the launch of a new team within the company last week called Industrial Metaverse Core. It...
