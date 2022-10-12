ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Increases Membership Fees

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
UPI News

Goodwill moves thrift store experience online

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
CHARITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
The Conversation U.S.

'Checkout charity' can increase a shopper's anxiety, especially when asks are automated

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Asking customers to support a cause when they pay for stuff can heighten their anxiety. Contrary to the common belief that shoppers feel good about making donations at checkout, we have found that there is a downside to such charity campaigns. For our study, co-authored with Alex Zablah, we researched how customers respond to donation requests made by cashiers or automated checkout kiosks. We interviewed 60 shoppers, asking them to describe what they felt when they were asked to donate while ringing up their purchases at a variety of...
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shefinds

Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping

With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
ECONOMY
itsecuritywire.com

Three Questions for Enterprises to Determine the Robustness of their Data Backup Strategy

Business operations today have a significant volume of data flow every day, and any level of data loss might hinder operations. Thus, they require a data backup strategy that can safeguard this data. A thorough assessment of the capabilities and current processes of the company is necessary to develop a successful backup and recovery strategy.
COMPUTERS
itsecuritywire.com

Malwarebytes Introduces MDR Product for SMBs

Malwarebytes, a company that specializes in endpoint detection and response (EDR), has introduced a new managed detection and response (MDR) solution to bring threat and incident detection to the SMB market. SMBs are frequently regarded as the opportunity’s “soft underbelly,” which makes them a prime target for malicious actors.
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

See Yourself in Cyber: Best Tips to Develop Proactive Cybersecurity Measures

This year’s cybersecurity awareness month’s theme is “See Yourself in Cyber” to demonstrate the importance of ‘people’ in enforcing proactive cybersecurity measures to secure the enterprise from sophisticated cyber threats and risks. Cybercrime has become a trillion-dollar industry that is flourishing at an exponential...
TECHNOLOGY

