Misty Blues to Perform “Queens of the Blues” at Proctors, October 15th
SCHENECTADY – Coming to Proctors GE Theatre on October 15th is Berkshire-based blues artists, Misty Blues. They will be performing their Queens of the Blues show, which pays tribute to four legendary matriarchs of the genre; Ruth Brown, Bessie Smith, Koko Taylor, and Big Mama Thornton. Blues lovers will not want to miss this very special performance.
Mabee Farm Hosts Debut That Mixes Music with History, October 20
ROTTERDAM JUNCTION – The Mabee Farm Historic Site hosts the debut of a new song cycle by Schenectady songwriters Morris & Rivers at 6 pm Thursday, October 20. Voices of the Valley features vocalist Alice Sorensen performing 12 original tunes, commissioned by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
Original Kiss guitarist to perform in Hudson Falls
Original Kiss guitarist and co-founding member Ace Frehley is set to perform at the Strand Theatre in Hudson on November 17 at 8 p.m. Founded in 1973, Frehley left the band in 1982.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 14, 2022)
Best bet: Mountain / Ryan Matter Band @ Pauly’s Hotel, Albany. Classic lineup Corky Laing on drums, Richie “The Emperor of Rock ‘n’ Roll” on guitar, and Uriah Heep bassist Mark Clarke on bass. Playing Mountain and a tribute to Cream. It doesn’t get much more intimate than Pauly’s. (8:00)
Putnam Place Rallying Behind Chad Stevens in Upcoming Benefit, October 16th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On October 16th, Putnam Place will be exemplifying community through music, as it rallies behind local Chad “Superman” Stevens. The benefit for Stevens, currently battling cancer, will feature music from Waller Road. Putnam Place invites those thinking of attending to join them on October...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Local businesswoman to be featured on Shark Tank
Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC's Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.
Above Ground Podcast #174: Finding Joy and Connection
This week on episode 174 of Above Ground Podcast, we talk joy and connection with Angela Amoia. Angela is a practicing LMFT in Newburgh and an Adjunct Professor at Mount Saint Mary College. Check out our Nippertown InnerView for October where we talk support, insurance, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and our connection to it all.
Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members during the fall induction ceremony on Thursday, October 13.
Schedule: West Mountain fall fest’s second weekend
West Mountain Ski Area hosts a two-weekend Fall Festival every year. Whether you visited the first weekend, Oct. 8-9, or missed it, there's plenty more in store.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Colonie to host children’s Halloween celebration
The Town of Colonie will host a free Halloween Celebration for children at The Crossings Park on Saturday, October 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
Halloween events happening around the Capital Region
Halloween is only weeks away, which means it's almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Downtown Schenectady ‘Spooktacular’ taking place Saturday
The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Property Transactions: October 14 - October 20, 2022
Alexandra Talarico sold property at 13 Everson Way to Patrick Holmes for $715,000. Kenneth Clark sold property at 139 Hop City Rd to Seven Acre Farms LLC for $200,000. Michael Busone sold property at 276 Lake Rd to Charles Ayotte for $435,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at...
Baking company opening storefront in Greenwich
The baking company Coffee And is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwich. Owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey grew up in nearby Cambridge and are looking forward to this new opportunity.
