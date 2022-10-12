ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Misty Blues to Perform “Queens of the Blues” at Proctors, October 15th

SCHENECTADY – Coming to Proctors GE Theatre on October 15th is Berkshire-based blues artists, Misty Blues. They will be performing their Queens of the Blues show, which pays tribute to four legendary matriarchs of the genre; Ruth Brown, Bessie Smith, Koko Taylor, and Big Mama Thornton. Blues lovers will not want to miss this very special performance.
Mabee Farm Hosts Debut That Mixes Music with History, October 20

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION – The Mabee Farm Historic Site hosts the debut of a new song cycle by Schenectady songwriters Morris & Rivers at 6 pm Thursday, October 20. Voices of the Valley features vocalist Alice Sorensen performing 12 original tunes, commissioned by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 14, 2022)

Best bet: Mountain / Ryan Matter Band @ Pauly’s Hotel, Albany. Classic lineup Corky Laing on drums, Richie “The Emperor of Rock ‘n’ Roll” on guitar, and Uriah Heep bassist Mark Clarke on bass. Playing Mountain and a tribute to Cream. It doesn’t get much more intimate than Pauly’s. (8:00)
Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Property Transactions: October 14 - October 20, 2022

Alexandra Talarico sold property at 13 Everson Way to Patrick Holmes for $715,000. Kenneth Clark sold property at 139 Hop City Rd to Seven Acre Farms LLC for $200,000. Michael Busone sold property at 276 Lake Rd to Charles Ayotte for $435,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at...
