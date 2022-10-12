Read full article on original website
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Win a FREE Trip to Disney World — Here’s HOW!
There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!
White Castle to launch first Crave & Go location in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle fans, or “Cravers,” will soon have a new way to grab the food they love. America’s fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its first Crave & Go location on Oct. 26, the company announced Thursday. Cravers will be able to...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
disneydining.com
Another Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Set to Open Next Year!
In September 2016, a brand-new eatery opened in CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort. It featured big portions of delicious food, crazy milkshakes topped with pieces of cake, and a candy shop where the candy looks more like artwork. That restaurant was Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, and it is now one of the most popular dining locations, not only at Universal CityWalk Orlando but in the entire Universal Orlando Resort.
orlandoweekly.com
The best french fries in Orlando, according to Reddit
Who in the world doesn’t love french fries? Crinkle-cut, curly, shoe-string, waffle, steak, sweet potato - whichever kind you crave, there’s sure to be some type of option for you here in the City Beautiful. Thanks to a helpful group of Redditors, we’ve compiled some of what they...
Halloween: 9 Central Florida events to get you excited for spooky season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ready to get in the spooky spirit? Central Florida has plenty of events going on this month to help. Channel 9 compiled a list of nine Halloween-themed events happening throughout October:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Spooktacular at SeaWorld. SeaWorld Orlando’s family-friendly Halloween...
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
travelawaits.com
Why Liking Beer Might Get You An Honorary Job And Free Stay At This Hotel
Marriott is looking for one special person who has a taste for beer and a desire to travel. The company’s Four Points by Sheraton brand is currently taking applications for its “chief brew officer,” or CBO, an honorary position that comes with a list of perks and what the company has labeled a “beercation.”
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)
Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
WESH
Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
TechCrunch
Orlando has all the ingredients to be the next big startup hub
The numbers are already showing potential: New PitchBook data found that in the first half of this year, a little more than $360 million was invested in the Orlando-Kissimmee metro area, way more than the $144 million invested in H1 last year. Q2 2022 saw $320 million invested, tracking higher than the $90 million and $30 million allocated in Q2 2021 and 2020, respectively.
click orlando
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
