ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

You Can Win a FREE Trip to Disney World — Here’s HOW!

There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
disneydining.com

Another Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Set to Open Next Year!

In September 2016, a brand-new eatery opened in CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort. It featured big portions of delicious food, crazy milkshakes topped with pieces of cake, and a candy shop where the candy looks more like artwork. That restaurant was Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, and it is now one of the most popular dining locations, not only at Universal CityWalk Orlando but in the entire Universal Orlando Resort.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The best french fries in Orlando, according to Reddit

Who in the world doesn’t love french fries? Crinkle-cut, curly, shoe-string, waffle, steak, sweet potato - whichever kind you crave, there’s sure to be some type of option for you here in the City Beautiful. Thanks to a helpful group of Redditors, we’ve compiled some of what they...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Seaworld Orlando#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Fitness#Surfacide
travelawaits.com

Why Liking Beer Might Get You An Honorary Job And Free Stay At This Hotel

Marriott is looking for one special person who has a taste for beer and a desire to travel. The company’s Four Points by Sheraton brand is currently taking applications for its “chief brew officer,” or CBO, an honorary position that comes with a list of perks and what the company has labeled a “beercation.”
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World, Minnie Ear Headband Prices Up by $5, Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (10/13/22)

Splashdown Photos has partially closed in Frontierland. CommuniCore Hall is taking shape in the center of World Discovery. Minnie Ear headbands are now up by $5 as part of a wave of price increases. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WESH

Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
APOPKA, FL
TechCrunch

Orlando has all the ingredients to be the next big startup hub

The numbers are already showing potential: New PitchBook data found that in the first half of this year, a little more than $360 million was invested in the Orlando-Kissimmee metro area, way more than the $144 million invested in H1 last year. Q2 2022 saw $320 million invested, tracking higher than the $90 million and $30 million allocated in Q2 2021 and 2020, respectively.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy