This recipe for apple fritter sheet cake is easy and delicious
The sheet pan is something most of us have lurking around the kitchen, but are you letting it live up to its potential?. Ten years after Molly Gilbert's cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" started one of the biggest food trends, she's back with a new book called "Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes."
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Recipe: Tiny Taco Beef Tarts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking for a quick and tasty appetizer or lunch idea? Look no further. The Wisconsin Beef Council says tiny taco beef tarts are easy to make and perfect for any party. INGREDIENTS:. 12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) 1/2 cup chopped onion. 1 teaspoon...
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside. Cook the...
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
Make These Delicious Pumpkin Muffins With Just 2 Ingredients🧁
These two-ingredient pumpkin muffins are one of my go-to's for sweet treats in our home. They're so easy my kids can take the lead on making them. I love their wonderful chewy texture. You really can't taste the pumpkin, which is a power food because it's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Pumpkin is incredibly healthy.
How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime
We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
CHIPOTLE ROASTED CHICKPEAS
These chipotle roasted chickpeas are going to be your favorite things. They are the perfect crunchy topping for salads and soups instead of croutons or eat them like popcorn. They are the best!. About this recipe. This recipe for roasted chickpeas is spicy and easy to make The chickpeas are...
Pomegranate Dressing
We love a good shortcut on Thanksgiving. It means more time out of the kitchen and mingling with loved ones. This stuffing recipe shaves off time by keeping you from chopping carrots, celery, and onions, and opting for the store-bought already-chopped alternative of mirepoix– which is a must when building flavor. Then pre-packaged bread cubes, a container of pomegranate arils, and dried fruit keep this stuffing recipe super easy. Whiffs of sage, thyme, and garlic will have everyone scooping up seconds.
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
Give Me 10 Minutes, and I'll Give You Potato Salad
Potato salad is one of those "must-have" dishes at summer picnics and family get-togethers. As much as I love potato salad though, I hate the time it takes to make it! There are so many steps just for preparing the potatoes alone: peeling, boiling, waiting for them to cool, and then -- finally! -- dicing them.
Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey
Warm herbs, like sage and rosemary, complement the bites of al dente beans and rich, tender turkey in this Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey recipe from Justin Chapple. Thanks to the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind in the braising liquid, the broth for the bean and turkey stew is rich with a nutty flavor and silky texture. Braising leftover roasted turkey thighs and drumsticks not only makes them fall-apart tender, but the bones add rich flavor and texture to the final dish. If you are using a separated turkey drumstick and thigh, begin checking for doneness after 45 minutes.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Because the one thing your holiday spread is missing is chocolate. In our humble opinion, the holiday spread is always lacking one thing: chocolate. The solution? These pecan pie brownies, which are gooey, rich and gilded with a nutty, caramelly topping just like your favorite pie. Even better, they start with a boxed mix, so making dessert has never been easier (or more impressive).
Leftover Turkey Broth
This simple Leftover Turkey Broth recipe from Justin Chapple provides a simple method to making broth from scratch using your leftover roasted turkey carcass. This is the perfect broth to get the most out of your Thanksgiving turkey carcass. Alongside classic aromatics like onion and garlic, two small chiles de árbol add mild piquancy to this rich infusion. Leave those onions, garlic, and carrots unpeeled — their skins deepen the flavor, color, and texture of the broth and simplify prep.
