Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation
WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
Labor a Growing Area of Scrutiny for US Clean Energy Projects
Labor and logistics are becoming a growing area of scrutiny surrounding a potential pipeline of US clean energy projects spurred by passage of $369 billion in fresh tax incentives. At a time when labor and supply constraints have plagued the US energy sector, especially traditional oil and gas projects, many wonder how these shortages might afflict clean energy — especially with a slew of potential new carbon capture, hydrogen and renewable projects in the queue.
First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced
The U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of...
