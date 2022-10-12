Labor and logistics are becoming a growing area of scrutiny surrounding a potential pipeline of US clean energy projects spurred by passage of $369 billion in fresh tax incentives. At a time when labor and supply constraints have plagued the US energy sector, especially traditional oil and gas projects, many wonder how these shortages might afflict clean energy — especially with a slew of potential new carbon capture, hydrogen and renewable projects in the queue.

