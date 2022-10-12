Do you hear that? That’s the sound of a basketball pounding against the hardwood court inside the Dome. Even with all the hype SU Football is getting (and rightfully so), Syracuse is and more likely than not will always be a basketball town. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams took the floor at Monroe Madness in Rochester last weekend. Head Coaches Felisha Legette-Jack and Jim Boeheim along with a select few players flew down to Charlotte to represent the Orange at ACC Media Days earlier this week. Now, both squads have their annual Media Day on Friday, followed by Orange Tip-off inside the JMA Wireless Dome, when both teams will introduce themselves to the Syracuse community for the first time in 2022-23. Here’s a breakdown of what to look out for from both squads.

