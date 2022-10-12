Read full article on original website
ellwoodcity.org
George H. Vogel, Jr., 85
Mr. George H. Vogel, Jr., 85, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Mr. Vogel was born in Pittsburgh on August 11th, 1937 to the late George H. and Mary (Beyers) Vogel, Sr. George was a member of the first class to graduate from North Allegheny High School. Following high school he served with the United States Army for several years. George worked as an over the road truck driver, most recently for Russell Trucking, and had driven over a million miles. He is a life Member of the Ellwood City MOOSE #93, Ellwood-Wampum Rod & Gun Club, and the Pymatuning Sportsman Club. An outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and fishing.
ellwoodcity.org
Annette Marie Allman, 60
Annette Marie Allman, 60, of Ellwood City passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness. Born June 7, 1962 in Ft. Lee Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Edward and Carmella Jeanette Allman. Annette worked at McGuire Home since 1997. She...
ellwoodcity.org
John Guerrini, Sr., 84
John Guerrini, Sr., 84, of Ellport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Born in Perugia, Italy on December 26, 1937, John was the son of the late Leonello and Fiorinda Polinaro Guerrini. John is survived by his wife, Mary DiFusco whom he married on April 4, 1959. John was preceded in death by his aunt, Isabella Guerrini, who raised John after he left Italy and came to America. John had retired from Calgon where he worked as a boiler technician. He was a member of Divine Grace Parish, Holy Redeemer Church where he was an usher and member of the Holy Name Society. John was an avid gardener but mostly John enjoyed the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.
cranberryeagle.com
Bookfest returns to farm show grounds
Readers and book collectors soon will have a chance to browse books to their hearts’ delight. The Butler County Bookfest is back at the Farm Show grounds this week. The gigantic used book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is at the Butler Farm Show exhibit hall, 625 Evans City Road, in Connoquenessing Township.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Reading: 8 Hot Books For The Cold Days Ahead
The author dedicates this collection of poems to “all torchbearers who have been exiled, disappeared, imprisoned, and injured, and those who have lost their lives for defending freedom of expression.” Tuhin Das, who fled his home country of Bangladesh in 2016, was granted asylum in the United States in 2021. He is a writer in residence at City of Asylum on the North Side. “Out of the Fort Pitt Tunnel / my first view of Pittsburgh. / The way we cling to a new lover / is how these three rivers / joined with my feelings” he writes, transforming an experience common to all Pittsburghers into a moment with deep political and personal implications. The recent attack on the author Salman Rushdie serves as a much-needed reminder that freedom of expression cannot be taken for granted and that, in Das’ words, “an artist’s very existence makes those in power feel threatened.”
Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man
Sharon police are investigating a shooting that sent a Farrell man to the hospital on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
butlerradio.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
wcn247.com
It’s Peak Week in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa.-- Lawrence County is bursting with color during the fall season and getting ready to hit peak week. The landscape is a mosaic of bright yellow, orange and red, making it not just beautiful but a perfect backdrop for a photo. Below are a few places we recommend to see the leaves in their vibrant glory along with some other fun fall activities. You can also follow this link for a variety of October activities in our local area.
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney. Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney. According to court documents, the...
