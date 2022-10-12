Motorists driving on U.S. Highway 9 in the Decorah area can expect some travel disruptions the next couple of days. A Facebook post from the Decorah Police Departments says the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Stage Road on the east side of town, near Walmart, will have several lane closures with detours on Thursday (10.13). Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

