These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good

With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
Dunkin' Unveils Halloween Treat Lineup

Earlier this month, Dunkin' UK unveiled a killer (no pun intended) line-up of doughnuts paying homage to the classic Halloween monsters we all love. Wednesday, the Dunkin' arm based in the United States finally confirmed its Halloween line-up, and it's significantly different from its counterpart across the pond. While there is a Jack-o-Lantern will be available at Dunkin' locations stateside, that's where the similarities end.
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
Michael Myers Appears in Spooky NH Home Listing, Sparking Viral Response

Buying a home can be a pretty scary experience for a lot of reasons —between sky-high prices, rising interest rates and the overwhelming task of moving itself, it's a major undertaking. But one listing for a two-bedroom home in New Hampshire has gone viral since getting posted Friday, thanks...
The Verge’s favorite spooky Halloween entertainment

It’s October, which means that all the Halloween lawn and store decorations are out, as are all the holiday TV specials, horror movies, and terrifying games. Which to choose for a really good scare?. We asked The Verge staff members to tell us about their favorite ways to generate...
Monster mash potatoes and more haunting Halloween recipes

7NewsDC — We're inching closer to All Hallows' Eve and now is the time to plan your haunting Halloween menu. Our friend chef Brian Theis returned with creepy, kooky and all-together ooky recipes. Follow Brian on Instagram and at theinfinitefeast.com.
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

London (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause. Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the...
Sounds Spooky: Great Family-Friendly Podcasts for Halloween | Kidcasts

Listen to these fun and (a little) frightful podcasts with kids of all ages. Spooky tales and entertaining explorations of the supernatural and paranormal await eager young ears as Halloween and Día de los Muertos approach. Research shows that reading and listening to thrilling stories, myths, and mysteries can help people cope with difficult situations in a safe context so they can develop resilience, control, and self-confidence. Read: How to Befriend Your Fears, a guest post by Ryan La Sala about writing horror fiction for ages 14-18. And, Stinetinglers: All New Stories by the Master of Scary Tales for grades 3-6.
Hocus Pocus 3

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Burger King Wants to Help You Check Your House for Ghosts

Have you been hearing unsettling sounds in your house at night, like sudden thumps, unexpected creaks, or strange footsteps making their way up the stairs? Chances are, it's either your clumsy roommate coming home at 1 a.m., or you have a possum infestation. But just in case it's something else – something supernatural – Burger King can help you check your place for ghosts.
