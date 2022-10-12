ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Carol’s Closet in Waukon hosts Volunteer Appreciation Picnic, welcomes donations, volunteers to continue its mission of helping ...

Clayton County Register
 3 days ago
Clayton County Register

Maxine Campbell

Maxine Campbell, 93, of Clive, formerly of Waukon, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with Fr. John Moser officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon.
CLIVE, IA
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
951thebull.com

New Hampton Police Department Not Going Away

While New Hampton Police will lose an officer to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, they are not doing away with their department. During a Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Sheriff Marty Heman informed the Board that current NHPD officer Braxton Rash would become their newest deputy starting October 31st. By then, the move could put NHPD, already operating one officer short since June, down an additional officer.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Strawberry Point, IA
Iowa Society
Waukon, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Pickup Fleeing Authorities Crashes in Independence Area

A pickup fleeing from authorities crashed near Independence Saturday night. Independence Fire says their department was dispatched for a vehicle that rolled over and was smoking at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Ave. When they arrived at the scene, crews found that a pickup had ran from the Independence Police, with a short chase taking place before the truck left the roadway and rolled.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
951thebull.com

Road Construction Along Highway 9 in Northeast Iowa Thursday, Friday

Motorists driving on U.S. Highway 9 in the Decorah area can expect some travel disruptions the next couple of days. A Facebook post from the Decorah Police Departments says the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Stage Road on the east side of town, near Walmart, will have several lane closures with detours on Thursday (10.13). Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
DECORAH, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa has a new best tenderloin

WAUKON, Iowa — Iowa has anew best tenderloin. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon has taken the Iowa Pork Producers' top honor this year. With no prior food service experience, the owner took the site of his auto sales shop and flipped it during the pandemic. The northeast Iowa...
WAUKON, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA

