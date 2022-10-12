Read full article on original website
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023
Denis Villeneuve’s sequel reunites the filmmaker with Timothée Chalamet. The Dune sequel is arriving a little early. Hours after Disney pushed back the release of Marvel Studios pic Blade, Warner Bros. revealed it will now open Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two will on Blade‘s old date of Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Disney delays release schedule with huge Marvel movies caught in the reshuffle
Disney has pushed back the release dates for numerous films, including four huge projects.The studio has overhauled its film schedule, with some highly anticipated films being caught up in the shuffle.Blade fans will have to wait an additional year for the reboot starring Mahershala Ali. The film, which was scheduled for release on 3 November 2023, has been delayed to 6 September 2024.The movement of Blade had a knock-on effect on the rest of the MCU, as reported by Variety. Thankfully for fans, the much-anticipated third entry in the Deadpool franchise has been pushed only a few months back....
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Teases What's to Come in Long-Awaited Sequel
At long last, the Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen. James Cameron's Avatar debuted in theaters nearly 13 years ago, and he has had a slew of sequels in the works for quite a while. At the end of this year, the first of those sequels is hitting theaters around the world, taking movie fans back to the world of Pandora. Don't expect Avatar: The Way of Water to be just like its predecessor, though. Everyone involved in the franchise continues to say just how different the sequel is.
17 Stephen King movies you need to see
Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
Werewolf by Night Director Reveals Elsa Bloodstone Plans
Marvel Studios has been knocking it out of the park with their Phase Four slate of projects, and there has been no sign of slowing down. Alongside their films and streaming properties, the studio has begun releasing special presentations. Their first special presentation was Werewolf by Night and they absolutely scored with critics and fans. Werewolf by Night was the most out-of-the box thing that Marvel has ever done with its classic horror style and black and white tone but it also has done something that the studio has never done— something non -formalaic. One of the main characters of the project was Elsa Bloodstone and other than the titular character fans definitely want to see more of her. During a recent discussion with Michael Giacchino, who directed the film, he revealed the plans for the character to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and more Marvel films delayed
It looks like moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting skills and Deadpool's reunion with Wolverine on the big screen. Disney announced Tuesday that six Marvel movies — Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, and two currently untitled projects — have had their release dates delayed.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Marvel pushes back four big movie release dates
Some not-so-great news for fans of superhero movies, as Marvel has pushed back the release dates for four of their upcoming films.
Streaming: the best werewolf films
We’re firmly into October, and though Halloween is still three weeks away, plenty of streaming outlets are already donning their Halloween garb. Disney+ got in on the act last week with Werewolf By Night, their first ever “special presentation” – which is to say, an hour-long one-off – and yet another outgrowth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ryan Reynolds to Star In Disney Movie Based On Popular Attraction
As many Disney fans are acutely aware — and may or may not be happy about — Disney is big on live-action remakes. From hits like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin to not-as-successful movies like Dumbo and Pinocchio, Disney is all-in on the remakes and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there is another area that Disney is also bringing in when it comes to making movies.
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Werewolf By Night Director Shares New Look at Practical Man-Thing Puppet
Werewolf By Night made its way onto Disney+ last week, ushering in a new monster-centric corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the special's titular creature of the night, the installment featured the MCU debuts of some major monster characters, including Ted Sallis / Man-Thing (Carey Jones), a gigantic swamp monster who ends up having a key role in Werewolf By Night's proceedings. Man-Thing immediately became a fan-favorite once Werewolf By Night debuted, and the admiration for the character only grew when fans learned that parts of the character were practical on set. On Thursday, Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino took to Twitter to share a new behind-the-scenes look at the practical Man-Thing, which you can check out below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Released Alongside New Featurette
Marvel Studios has released a gallery of character posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, along with a featurette that puts the spotlight on the sequel's ensemble cast. The 12 new posters offer a closer look at the movie's main characters, including returning stars such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright, as well as several new faces, with posters for the likes of Tenoch Huerta's Namor, Michaela Coel's Aneka, and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, who is making her MCU debut in the film.
Emily Watson: The Dune:The Sisterhood and God’s Creatures Star Says She Loves Being In Front Of The Camera Because It Gives Her A Level Of Trust
“There’s a lot of work around, I’ve been busy,” Emily Watson declared, brightly, over tea and crumbly biscuits at The Union, a private club in central London, as she chatted with Deadline about why she loves working in front of the camera. Related Story ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Start Date & Location Confirmed For HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series Related Story 'Dune: The Sisterhood': 'Game Of Thrones' & 'Obi-Wan' Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya Related Story 'Heatwave' Limited Series In Works At HBO Max From Shannon Murphy & Anna Symon She indeed has been busy. Hot on the heels...
